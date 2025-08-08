IHC grants protective bail to Salman Akram

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) granted protective bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)’s Secretary General and senior lawyer Salman Akram Raja.

A single bench of Chief Justice Sardar Muhammad Sarfraz Dogar, on Thursday, heard the petition of Salman Akram and granted him protective bail.

Besides granting protective bail, the IHC bench also issued notices to the respondents directing them to submit their reply in this matter.

PTI’s Secretary General and senior lawyer Salman Akram Raja approached the IHC seeking protective bail. He moved the petition through his counsels Malik Ghulam Sabir advocate and Muhammad Shakeel Mughal and adopted the stance that petitioner, an advocate and secretary general of PTI is seeking details of FIR’s pending against him and protection from arrest till such information is conveyed.

Raja filed the petition seeking details of the cases registered against him and cited the interior secretary, police, FIA and others as respondents. He requested that details of the cases registered with the police and FIA be provided.

After issuing notices to the respondents, the IHC bench deferred hearing of the case till August 11 for further proceedings.

