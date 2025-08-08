BML 5.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.18%)
Pakistan

Formula Pakistan 2025 set to launch on 9th

Recorder Report Published 08 Aug, 2025 06:00am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is all set to launch first national STEM Motorsport championship for students --Formula Pakistan 2025.

The NUST Formula Student Team, in partnership with NUVEX, announced the Formula Pakistan Launch Event — a groundbreaking initiative set to take place on August 9, 2025.

Formula Pakistan 2025 is the country’s first national STEM and motorsport education competition designed for school students aged 11 to 19. This pioneering platform empowers students to design, build, and race scaled-down vehicles, applying real-world principles of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM).

The launch event will be attended by students, educators, industry leaders, media representatives, and special guests — including the Governor of Sindh as the chief guest. The event marks a national movement to combine innovation, education, and engineering in a format that is accessible and inspiring for youth across the country.

“This isn’t just about racing — it’s about building the future of Pakistan through hands-on learning, problem-solving, and creativity,” said Abdul Mateen, organiserof Formula Pakistan.

“From Karachi to Gilgit, we’re inviting students to dream big, build bold, and lead the next wave of innovation.”

The Formula Pakistan initiative is backed by the NUST Formula Student Team, known for their success in international competitions, and NUVEX, a youth-focused innovation partner working to scale STEM access across Pakistan.

NUST Formula Pakistan 2025 STEM Motorsport championship

