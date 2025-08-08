PARTLY FACETIOUS: Punjab CM certainly one of the stakeholders

“The Chief Minister of Punjab says that the police waited for the protesters, but no one turned up.”

“That statement could possibly have been cleared by the high command.”

“How do you define high command?”

“The decision makers.”

“As in the same pagers or more specifically as in the…”

“My preferred word is Stakeholders and Chief Minister of Punjab is certainly one of the Stakeholders – at worst you may use the small s for her, but there is no question…”

“Small s as in sharif – that’s a violation of the use of the English language, the first letter of all names are to be written with a capital letter regardless of the name. I mean, it doesn’t matter if you are referring to The Man Who Must Remain Nameless and Faceless or…”

“I mean small s as in stakeholder.”

“Ah sorry I should have guessed that, I mean I can see you are bent over and your spine…”

“Stop being facetious anyway when you quoted Chief Minister of Punjab as saying that the police waited for the protesters but no one turned up I thought you were referring to the rallies led by government stalwarts against the Indian decision with respect to Kashmir……”

“Oh I see. No, Lady Sharif was referring to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf protesters.”

“Ah, right, did she address any anti-India rally?”

“No, I don’t think so — the Deputy Prime Minister was directed to address a rally on behalf of the S brand.”

“Right, so no member of the S brand addressed a rally.”

“Well to be honest I am not sure, but I don’t think so.”

“Does that mean you didn’t listen to any of the speeches delivered by members of the ruling party against India?!”

“No, I did a Chief Minister of Punjab, I focused on how many people came out on the call of The Man Who Must remain Nameless and Faceless…”

“Stop right there.”

“I didn’t mean to highlight her focus but…”

“Let it go, my friend, let it go.”

“Alright!”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025