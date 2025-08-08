CJP calls for modern judicial system in Karachi

KARACHI: Chief Justice of Pakistan Yahya Afridi has emphasised the need to establish a modern judicial system in Karachi, calling it essential for the nation’s economic hub.

During a meeting with a delegation from the Karachi District Bar Association, the top judge reaffirmed his commitment to strengthening the district judiciary and legal infrastructure in the city. He highlighted that district courts are the primary source of justice for the public and play a vital role in upholding the rule of law.

“Karachi is the economic heart of Pakistan, and the establishment of an advanced judicial system here is of the utmost importance,” he stated.

Justice Afridi also hinted at the appointment of Additional Resident Secretaries in every province to streamline legal processes further.