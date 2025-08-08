Talal accuses PTI of maintaining ties with banned outfit

ISLAMABAD: Tempers flared in National Assembly on Thursday after the government accused the opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) of maintaining links with banned militant groups – allegations swiftly and vehemently denied by PTI MPs, who in turn decried what they called an “installed regime” cracking down on dissent.

During a heated session, Minister of State for the Interior, Talal Chaudhry, launched a scathing attack on PTI, alleging connections between the party and proscribed organisations.

He emphasised that no political party or individual would be allowed to obstruct the implementation of the country’s National Action Plan (NAP), a wide-ranging counter-terrorism initiative.

“Even the devil is popular...that doesn’t make him an angel,” Chaudhry said, in a pointed dismissal of PTI’s claims of political persecution. “We all remember 9 May. Which party lit the match.”

His remarks sparked uproar from the opposition benches, with PTI lawmakers accusing the government of political engineering, unlawful detentions, and judicial manipulation.

Former Speaker Asad Qaiser briefly staged a walkout after being denied the floor to respond. Upon his return at the request of Law and Justice Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar, Qaiser condemned what he termed “fascist tactics” and warned of consequences if, in his words, the state continued to target Pakistan’s “most popular party and its most popular leader – Imran Khan”.

Chaudhry also rejected claims that PTI lawmakers had been barred from entering Parliament on 5 August, the day the party had called for a protest.

“It was Kashmir Day. A walk was held at D-Chowk led by the Deputy Prime Minister. External routes were temporarily sealed off for security, but internal gates remained open. I moved about freely myself,” he added.

He further stated that PTI’s protest application, submitted by post, was received on 2 August by the Deputy Commissioner’s office. “Officials tried to contact the party for two days, but received no response,” he added.

Downplaying the scale of the PTI protest, Chaudhry claimed that the demonstrations saw minimal turnout. “Fewer than 100 people in Islamabad. Only 954 across Punjab, and even they were scattered. No one was arrested or stopped. Claims of members being taken to Adiala Jail are pure fiction,” he said.

He also took aim at PTI’s inconsistent stance on the judiciary. “They celebrate verdicts in their favour, and discredit judges when rulings go against them,” he said.

Without naming individuals, Chaudhry alleged that a senior PTI leader had warned party members they would be denied election tickets if they did not participate in protests.

He questioned the party’s alleged engagement with militant groups. “Who reopened talks with the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP)? Why were PTI leaders spared by militants after 2015,” he asked. “Terrorism will not be tolerated. NAP is not optional – not even their ‘fathers’ can stop it.”

In response, Qaiser condemned the government’s actions as undemocratic. “This is not democracy; it’s authoritarianism disguised as parliamentary rule,” he declared. “We’re not seeking backroom deals. We demand justice on merit.”

