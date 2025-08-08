BML 5.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.18%)
BOP 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.63%)
CNERGY 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.56%)
CPHL 84.45 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.4%)
DCL 12.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.09%)
DGKC 182.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-0.72%)
FCCL 49.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.29%)
FFL 16.04 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.78%)
GCIL 27.20 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.03%)
HUBC 164.53 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.24%)
KEL 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
KOSM 6.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.88%)
LOTCHEM 21.18 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.76%)
MLCF 83.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.78 (-2.09%)
NBP 138.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-0.67%)
PAEL 42.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.68%)
PIAHCLA 20.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.41%)
PIBTL 10.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.76%)
POWER 15.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.05%)
PPL 189.74 Increased By ▲ 9.41 (5.22%)
PREMA 39.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.18%)
PRL 31.99 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.2%)
PTC 22.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.76%)
SNGP 122.33 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (0.84%)
SSGC 43.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.01%)
TELE 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
TPLP 9.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.93%)
TREET 22.92 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.33%)
TRG 58.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.6%)
WTL 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
BR100 14,880 Increased By 23.5 (0.16%)
BR30 42,611 Increased By 267.7 (0.63%)
KSE100 145,647 Increased By 558.6 (0.39%)
KSE30 44,758 Increased By 45.5 (0.1%)
Aug 08, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-08-08

Two killed, 14 hurt in SW blast

Amjad Ali Shah Published 08 Aug, 2025 06:00am

PESHAWAR: Two people were killed while 14 others, including two policemen, were injured in a remote-controlled bomb blast near a police van in Rustam Bazaar in South Waziristan on Thursday.

According to police, a powerful explosion occurred near a police van at the Shakai Stand in Wana Bazaar. The blast was carried out using a remote-controlled bomb.

Following the blast, an emergency was declared at the district headquarters hospital, Wana, the main town in South Waziristan.

Officials confirmed that two police officers were among the injured, while several civilians were also reported wounded.

The injured were immediately shifted to Wana Headquarters Hospital, where they are receiving medical treatment.

District Police Officer (DPO) Tahir Shah stated that following the explosion and subsequent gunfire, a large number of security personnel were deployed in the area, and evidence is being collected.

Police have launched an investigation and cordoned off the area.

Earlier, at least seven people died while 21 others were wounded when a bomb exploded in the offices of the local Peace Committee in Wana in the South Waziristan district, police and district administration officials said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

SW blast

Comments

200 characters

Two killed, 14 hurt in SW blast

Trade agreement with US: Govt says country secured lowest tariff rate in South Asia

IT, IT-enabled services to face 4pc WHT

PM welcomes sharp rebound in exports

FBR aligns banking income with taxable income

24 SOEs to be privatised in 3 phases: minister

Early disposal of govt debt securities: FBR to levy 20pc capital gains tax

NA passes ‘Pakistan Land Port Authority Bill 2025’

June FCA: Nepra approves Re0.78/kWh negative adjustment

CCP report: Fertilizer sector cites multiple flaws

Proposed amendments to NEP Strategic Directive-87: PD facing strong resistance from provinces

Read more stories