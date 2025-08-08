Two killed, 14 hurt in SW blast

PESHAWAR: Two people were killed while 14 others, including two policemen, were injured in a remote-controlled bomb blast near a police van in Rustam Bazaar in South Waziristan on Thursday.

According to police, a powerful explosion occurred near a police van at the Shakai Stand in Wana Bazaar. The blast was carried out using a remote-controlled bomb.

Following the blast, an emergency was declared at the district headquarters hospital, Wana, the main town in South Waziristan.

Officials confirmed that two police officers were among the injured, while several civilians were also reported wounded.

The injured were immediately shifted to Wana Headquarters Hospital, where they are receiving medical treatment.

District Police Officer (DPO) Tahir Shah stated that following the explosion and subsequent gunfire, a large number of security personnel were deployed in the area, and evidence is being collected.

Police have launched an investigation and cordoned off the area.

Earlier, at least seven people died while 21 others were wounded when a bomb exploded in the offices of the local Peace Committee in Wana in the South Waziristan district, police and district administration officials said.

