Aug 08, 2025
World

Jordanian official says Arabs will only support what Palestinians agree and decide on

Reuters Published 08 Aug, 2025 12:28am
Palestinians climb onto trucks as they seek aid supplies in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, August 4, 2025. REUTERS
AMMAN: A Jordanian official told Reuters on Thursday that Arabs “will only support what Palestinians agree and decide on” after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel wanted to hand over Gaza to Arab forces that would govern it.

“Security in Gaza must be done through legitimate Palestinian institutions,” the source said.

Netanyahu did not elaborate on the governance arrangements or which Arab countries could be involved.

Hamas accuses Israel PM of sacrificing hostages for personal interest

The Israeli leader made the comments to Fox News shortly before a meeting he was due to have on Thursday with a small group of senior ministers to discuss plans for the military to take control of more territory in Gaza

“Arabs will not be agreeing to Netanyahu’s policies nor clean his mess,” the Jordanian official said in the first reaction by a main Arab neighbour to Netanyahu’s comments.

