BML 5.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.18%)
BOP 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.63%)
CNERGY 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.56%)
CPHL 84.45 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.4%)
DCL 12.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.09%)
DGKC 182.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-0.72%)
FCCL 49.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.29%)
FFL 16.04 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.78%)
GCIL 27.20 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.03%)
HUBC 164.53 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.24%)
KEL 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
KOSM 6.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.88%)
LOTCHEM 21.18 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.76%)
MLCF 83.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.78 (-2.09%)
NBP 138.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-0.67%)
PAEL 42.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.68%)
PIAHCLA 20.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.41%)
PIBTL 10.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.76%)
POWER 15.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.05%)
PPL 189.74 Increased By ▲ 9.41 (5.22%)
PREMA 39.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.18%)
PRL 31.99 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.2%)
PTC 22.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.76%)
SNGP 122.33 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (0.84%)
SSGC 43.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.01%)
TELE 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
TPLP 9.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.93%)
TREET 22.92 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.33%)
TRG 58.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.6%)
WTL 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
BR100 14,880 Increased By 23.5 (0.16%)
BR30 42,611 Increased By 267.7 (0.63%)
KSE100 145,647 Increased By 558.6 (0.39%)
KSE30 44,758 Increased By 45.5 (0.1%)
Aug 08, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-08-08

Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

Recorder Report Published 08 Aug, 2025 06:00am

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 88,063 tonnes of cargo comprising 45,577 tonnes of import cargo and 42,486 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 45,577 comprised of & 13,795 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 28,607 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 206 tonnes of Chickpeas, & 2,969 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 42,486 comprised of 40,507 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 45 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 261 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, & 1,673 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

Around, 02 ships namely Vsc Pollux and Alineat berthed at the Karachi Port Trust.

Approximately 08 ships namely, Hmm Sky, Good Heart, Polyaigos, Charlotte Schulte, Zhe Hai 252, Asian Lilac, Spectrum N, & Bow Fagus, sailed from the Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of eleven ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them a containers ship ‘Hong Yong Chang Sheng’ is left the port on today early morning, while three more ships, Hansa Africa, DS Rosa and MTR Chess-Master are expected to sail on Thursday afternoon.

Cargo volume of 238,185 tonnes, comprising 179,873 tonnes imports cargo and 58, 312 export cargo carried in 5,583 Containers (2,505 TEUs Imports &3,078 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 12 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them two ships, CNC Dream and Sea Bird carrying Chemicals and Coal are expected to take berths at EVTL and PIBT respectively on Thursday 7th August, 2025.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Port Qasim Karachi Port Trust

Comments

200 characters

Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

Trade agreement with US: Govt says country secured lowest tariff rate in South Asia

IT, IT-enabled services to face 4pc WHT

PM welcomes sharp rebound in exports

FBR aligns banking income with taxable income

24 SOEs to be privatised in 3 phases: minister

Early disposal of govt debt securities: FBR to levy 20pc capital gains tax

NA passes ‘Pakistan Land Port Authority Bill 2025’

June FCA: Nepra approves Re0.78/kWh negative adjustment

CCP report: Fertilizer sector cites multiple flaws

Proposed amendments to NEP Strategic Directive-87: PD facing strong resistance from provinces

Read more stories