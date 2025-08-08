Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 88,063 tonnes of cargo comprising 45,577 tonnes of import cargo and 42,486 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 45,577 comprised of & 13,795 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 28,607 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 206 tonnes of Chickpeas, & 2,969 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 42,486 comprised of 40,507 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 45 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 261 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, & 1,673 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

Around, 02 ships namely Vsc Pollux and Alineat berthed at the Karachi Port Trust.

Approximately 08 ships namely, Hmm Sky, Good Heart, Polyaigos, Charlotte Schulte, Zhe Hai 252, Asian Lilac, Spectrum N, & Bow Fagus, sailed from the Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of eleven ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them a containers ship ‘Hong Yong Chang Sheng’ is left the port on today early morning, while three more ships, Hansa Africa, DS Rosa and MTR Chess-Master are expected to sail on Thursday afternoon.

Cargo volume of 238,185 tonnes, comprising 179,873 tonnes imports cargo and 58, 312 export cargo carried in 5,583 Containers (2,505 TEUs Imports &3,078 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 12 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them two ships, CNC Dream and Sea Bird carrying Chemicals and Coal are expected to take berths at EVTL and PIBT respectively on Thursday 7th August, 2025.

