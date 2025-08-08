BML 5.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.18%)
BOP 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.63%)
CNERGY 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.56%)
CPHL 84.45 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.4%)
DCL 12.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.09%)
DGKC 182.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-0.72%)
FCCL 49.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.29%)
FFL 16.04 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.78%)
GCIL 27.20 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.03%)
HUBC 164.53 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.24%)
KEL 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
KOSM 6.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.88%)
LOTCHEM 21.18 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.76%)
MLCF 83.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.78 (-2.09%)
NBP 138.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-0.67%)
PAEL 42.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.68%)
PIAHCLA 20.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.41%)
PIBTL 10.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.76%)
POWER 15.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.05%)
PPL 189.74 Increased By ▲ 9.41 (5.22%)
PREMA 39.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.18%)
PRL 31.99 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.2%)
PTC 22.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.76%)
SNGP 122.33 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (0.84%)
SSGC 43.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.01%)
TELE 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
TPLP 9.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.93%)
TREET 22.92 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.33%)
TRG 58.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.6%)
WTL 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
BR100 14,880 Increased By 23.5 (0.16%)
BR30 42,611 Increased By 267.7 (0.63%)
KSE100 145,647 Increased By 558.6 (0.39%)
KSE30 44,758 Increased By 45.5 (0.1%)
Aug 08, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-08-08

Iron ore lower on uncertain demand outlook

Reuters Published 08 Aug, 2025 06:00am

SINGAPORE: Iron ore futures edged lower on Thursday as investors weighed an uncertain demand outlook against efforts to curb overcapacity in China, while record exports from major producer Brazil further pressured market sentiment.

The most-traded September iron ore contract on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) was down 0.25% at 793 yuan ($110.45) a metric ton, as of 0313 GMT. The benchmark September iron ore on the Singapore Exchange was 0.05% lower at $101.75 a ton.

“Iron ore futures retreated as investors weighed up a murky demand outlook against efforts to curb overcapacity that could lead to improvements in the economy,” said analysts from ANZ.

Brazil exported a record 41.1 million metric tons of iron ore in July, with the surge attributed to the progress of large projects in China and a resumption of domestic production.

China’s construction steel market is expected to transition from sentiment-driven gains to a more fundamentals-based trajectory in August, according to Chinese consultancy Mysteel. The firm also noted that recent optimism in the sector is fading, with demand-supply dynamics returning to the spotlight.

The average daily hot metal production remains high and is expected to stay strong in August, while improving steel mill profits continue to support the prices of raw materials, said broker Hexun Futures. Meanwhile, a weaker US dollar provided some support to iron ore futures prices as expectations of rate cuts from the Federal Reserve grew amid concerns about partisanship creeping into US institutions.

iron ore iron ore market Iron ore price

Comments

200 characters

Iron ore lower on uncertain demand outlook

Trade agreement with US: Govt says country secured lowest tariff rate in South Asia

IT, IT-enabled services to face 4pc WHT

PM welcomes sharp rebound in exports

FBR aligns banking income with taxable income

24 SOEs to be privatised in 3 phases: minister

Early disposal of govt debt securities: FBR to levy 20pc capital gains tax

NA passes ‘Pakistan Land Port Authority Bill 2025’

June FCA: Nepra approves Re0.78/kWh negative adjustment

CCP report: Fertilizer sector cites multiple flaws

Proposed amendments to NEP Strategic Directive-87: PD facing strong resistance from provinces

Read more stories