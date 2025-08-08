Markets Print 2025-08-08
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (August 07, 2025).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 145,647.14
High: 146,081.03
Low: 145,250.18
Net Change: 558.64
Volume (000): 326,589
Value (000): 44,695,356
Makt Cap (000) 4,344,455,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 23,543.71
NET CH (-) 122.54
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 11,387.56
NET CH (-) 43.55
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 42,548.34
NET CH (+) 103.87
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 22,866.24
NET CH (-) 8.51
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 13,147.39
NET CH (+) 229.50
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,346.55
NET CH (+) 57.50
------------------------------------
As on: 07-Aug-2025
====================================
