BML 5.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.18%)
BOP 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.63%)
CNERGY 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.56%)
CPHL 84.45 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.4%)
DCL 12.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.09%)
DGKC 182.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-0.72%)
FCCL 49.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.29%)
FFL 16.04 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.78%)
GCIL 27.20 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.03%)
HUBC 164.53 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.24%)
KEL 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
KOSM 6.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.88%)
LOTCHEM 21.18 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.76%)
MLCF 83.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.78 (-2.09%)
NBP 138.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-0.67%)
PAEL 42.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.68%)
PIAHCLA 20.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.41%)
PIBTL 10.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.76%)
POWER 15.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.05%)
PPL 189.74 Increased By ▲ 9.41 (5.22%)
PREMA 39.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.18%)
PRL 31.99 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.2%)
PTC 22.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.76%)
SNGP 122.33 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (0.84%)
SSGC 43.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.01%)
TELE 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
TPLP 9.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.93%)
TREET 22.92 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.33%)
TRG 58.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.6%)
WTL 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
BR100 14,880 Increased By 23.5 (0.16%)
BR30 42,611 Increased By 267.7 (0.63%)
KSE100 145,647 Increased By 558.6 (0.39%)
KSE30 44,758 Increased By 45.5 (0.1%)
Aug 08, 2025
Markets Print 2025-08-08

BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (August 07, 2025). ==================================== BR...
Recorder Report Published 08 Aug, 2025 06:00am

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (August 07, 2025).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                145,647.14
High:                     146,081.03
Low:                      145,250.18
Net Change:                   558.64
Volume (000):                326,589
Value (000):              44,695,356
Makt Cap (000)         4,344,455,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 23,543.71
NET CH                    (-) 122.54
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 11,387.56
NET CH                     (-) 43.55
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 42,548.34
NET CH                    (+) 103.87
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 22,866.24
NET CH                      (-) 8.51
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 13,147.39
NET CH                    (+) 229.50
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,346.55
NET CH                     (+) 57.50
------------------------------------
As on:                   07-Aug-2025
====================================

Comments

