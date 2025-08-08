KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (August 07, 2025).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 145,647.14 High: 146,081.03 Low: 145,250.18 Net Change: 558.64 Volume (000): 326,589 Value (000): 44,695,356 Makt Cap (000) 4,344,455,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 23,543.71 NET CH (-) 122.54 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 11,387.56 NET CH (-) 43.55 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 42,548.34 NET CH (+) 103.87 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 22,866.24 NET CH (-) 8.51 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 13,147.39 NET CH (+) 229.50 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,346.55 NET CH (+) 57.50 ------------------------------------ As on: 07-Aug-2025 ====================================

