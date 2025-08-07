BML 5.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.18%)
PCB provisionally suspends Haider Ali amid criminal investigation in Manchester

BR Web Desk Published August 7, 2025 Updated August 7, 2025 10:14pm

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has provisionally suspended cricketer Haider Ali following confirmation of an ongoing criminal investigation by Greater Manchester Police in the United Kingdom.

According to a PCB statement issued Thursday, the investigation relates to an incident that reportedly took place during the Pakistan Shaheens’ recent tour of England.

“In line with its duty of care and responsibility to ensure the welfare and legal rights of all its players, the PCB has ensured that Haider Ali has received appropriate legal support to protect his rights throughout this process,” the board stated.

The PCB added that it fully respects UK legal procedures and emphasized the importance of allowing the investigation to proceed without interference. Consequently, Haider Ali has been placed under provisional suspension with immediate effect.

The cricketing body clarified that once legal proceedings are concluded and all facts are established, it reserves the right to take further action under its Code of Conduct if deemed necessary.

The PCB said it will refrain from offering further comment on the matter until the legal process reaches its conclusion.

Haider Ali, a 24-year-old top-order batter, has represented Pakistan in international cricket and was part of the Pakistan Shaheens squad on the England tour earlier this summer.

