BML 5.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.18%)
BOP 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.63%)
CNERGY 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.56%)
CPHL 84.45 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.4%)
DCL 12.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.09%)
DGKC 182.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-0.72%)
FCCL 49.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.29%)
FFL 16.04 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.78%)
GCIL 27.20 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.03%)
HUBC 164.53 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.24%)
KEL 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
KOSM 6.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.88%)
LOTCHEM 21.18 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.76%)
MLCF 83.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.78 (-2.09%)
NBP 138.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-0.67%)
PAEL 42.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.68%)
PIAHCLA 20.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.41%)
PIBTL 10.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.76%)
POWER 15.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.05%)
PPL 189.74 Increased By ▲ 9.41 (5.22%)
PREMA 39.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.18%)
PRL 31.99 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.2%)
PTC 22.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.76%)
SNGP 122.33 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (0.84%)
SSGC 43.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.01%)
TELE 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
TPLP 9.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.93%)
TREET 22.92 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.33%)
TRG 58.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.6%)
WTL 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
BR100 14,880 Increased By 23.5 (0.16%)
BR30 42,611 Increased By 267.7 (0.63%)
KSE100 145,647 Increased By 558.6 (0.39%)
KSE30 44,758 Increased By 45.5 (0.1%)
Aug 07, 2025
World

Israel seeks control of Gaza, won’t ‘keep it’: Netanyahu

AFP Published August 7, 2025 Updated August 7, 2025 09:07pm

WASHINGTON: Israel intends to take full control of Gaza but does not want to keep or govern it, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said ahead of a security cabinet meeting on Thursday.

“We intend to,” Netanyahu replied, when asked in a televised Fox News interview if Israel will take control of “all of Gaza.”

Fox News said the interview occurred just before Netanyahu was to attend a security cabinet meeting on Gaza war plans.

Netanyahu is expected to seek approval at the meeting for an expansion of military operations, including in densely populated areas where hostages are believed to be held, according to Israeli media.

Nearly 12,000 children under five in Gaza have acute malnutrition, says WHO

Asked by Fox News if Israel would control the entire 26-mile Gaza Strip “as it was 20 years ago,” Netanyahu replied: “Well, we don’t want to keep it. We want to have a security perimeter. We don’t want to govern it.”

“We want to hand it over to Arab forces that will govern it properly without threatening us and giving Gazans a good life. That’s not possible with Hamas,” he added.



