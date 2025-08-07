Bank of England cuts rate as keeps watch over tariffs

LONDON: The Bank of England on Thursday cut its key interest rate by a quarter point to four percent, the lowest level in 2.5 years, as it bids to boost a UK economy still threatened by US tariffs.

Alongside the expected decision, the BoE forecast British economic growth to hit 1.25 percent this year, slightly better than the central bank’s previous estimate of one percent.

“The direct impact of US tariffs is milder than feared but more general tariff-related uncertainty still weighs on sentiment,” the BoE said in a statement.

London and Washington reached an agreement in May to cut levies of more than 10 percent imposed by US President Donald Trump on certain UK-made items imported by the United States, notably vehicles.

The quarter-point cut Thursday was the BoE’s fifth such reduction since starting a trimming cycle in August 2024.

“Interest rates are still on a downward path, but any future rate cuts will need to be made gradually and carefully,” its governor Andrew Bailey said following Thursday’s decision.

The BoE’s main task is to keep Britain’s annual inflation rate at 2.0 percent but the latest official data showed it had jumped unexpectedly to an 18-month high in June.

The Consumer Prices Index increased to 3.6 percent as motor fuel and food prices stayed high.

Weak economy

Latest official figures also show that Britain’s economy unexpectedly contracted for a second month running in May and UK unemployment is at a near four-year high of 4.7 percent.

This is largely down to Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s Labour government increasing a UK business tax from April, the same month that the country became subject to Trump’s 10-percent baseline tariff on most goods.

Finance minister Rachel Reeves welcomed the BoE’s latest rate cut.

“This fifth interest rate cut since the election (win by Labour in July 2024) is welcome news, helping bring down the cost of mortgages and loans for families and businesses,” she said in a statement.

The US Federal Reserve last week kept interest rates unchanged, defying strong political pressure from Trump to slash borrowing costs in a bid to boost the world’s biggest economy.

Asked about US tariffs following the decision, Fed Chair Jerome Powell told a press conference: “We’re still a ways away from seeing where things settle down.”

The European Central Bank is meanwhile widely expected to keep rates unchanged at its next meeting, with eurozone inflation around the ECB’s two-percent target.

But that could change, according to some economists, based on how Trump’s tariffs affect the single-currency bloc.