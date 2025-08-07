BML 5.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.18%)
BOP 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.63%)
CNERGY 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.56%)
CPHL 84.45 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.4%)
DCL 12.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.09%)
DGKC 182.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-0.72%)
FCCL 49.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.29%)
FFL 16.04 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.78%)
GCIL 27.20 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.03%)
HUBC 164.53 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.24%)
KEL 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
KOSM 6.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.88%)
LOTCHEM 21.18 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.76%)
MLCF 83.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.78 (-2.09%)
NBP 138.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-0.67%)
PAEL 42.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.68%)
PIAHCLA 20.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.41%)
PIBTL 10.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.76%)
POWER 15.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.05%)
PPL 189.74 Increased By ▲ 9.41 (5.22%)
PREMA 39.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.18%)
PRL 31.99 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.2%)
PTC 22.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.76%)
SNGP 122.33 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (0.84%)
SSGC 43.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.01%)
TELE 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
TPLP 9.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.93%)
TREET 22.92 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.33%)
TRG 58.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.6%)
WTL 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
BR100 14,880 Increased By 23.5 (0.16%)
BR30 42,611 Increased By 267.7 (0.63%)
KSE100 145,647 Increased By 558.6 (0.39%)
KSE30 44,758 Increased By 45.5 (0.1%)
Aug 07, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Bank of England cuts rate as keeps watch over tariffs

AFP Published 07 Aug, 2025 05:25pm

LONDON: The Bank of England on Thursday cut its key interest rate by a quarter point to four percent, the lowest level in 2.5 years, as it bids to boost a UK economy still threatened by US tariffs.

Alongside the expected decision, the BoE forecast British economic growth to hit 1.25 percent this year, slightly better than the central bank’s previous estimate of one percent.

“The direct impact of US tariffs is milder than feared but more general tariff-related uncertainty still weighs on sentiment,” the BoE said in a statement.

London and Washington reached an agreement in May to cut levies of more than 10 percent imposed by US President Donald Trump on certain UK-made items imported by the United States, notably vehicles.

The quarter-point cut Thursday was the BoE’s fifth such reduction since starting a trimming cycle in August 2024.

Bank of England keeps rates steady, sees further loosening as jobs market weakens

“Interest rates are still on a downward path, but any future rate cuts will need to be made gradually and carefully,” its governor Andrew Bailey said following Thursday’s decision.

The BoE’s main task is to keep Britain’s annual inflation rate at 2.0 percent but the latest official data showed it had jumped unexpectedly to an 18-month high in June.

The Consumer Prices Index increased to 3.6 percent as motor fuel and food prices stayed high.

Weak economy

Latest official figures also show that Britain’s economy unexpectedly contracted for a second month running in May and UK unemployment is at a near four-year high of 4.7 percent.

This is largely down to Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s Labour government increasing a UK business tax from April, the same month that the country became subject to Trump’s 10-percent baseline tariff on most goods.

Finance minister Rachel Reeves welcomed the BoE’s latest rate cut.

“This fifth interest rate cut since the election (win by Labour in July 2024) is welcome news, helping bring down the cost of mortgages and loans for families and businesses,” she said in a statement.

The US Federal Reserve last week kept interest rates unchanged, defying strong political pressure from Trump to slash borrowing costs in a bid to boost the world’s biggest economy.

Asked about US tariffs following the decision, Fed Chair Jerome Powell told a press conference: “We’re still a ways away from seeing where things settle down.”

The European Central Bank is meanwhile widely expected to keep rates unchanged at its next meeting, with eurozone inflation around the ECB’s two-percent target.

But that could change, according to some economists, based on how Trump’s tariffs affect the single-currency bloc.

Bank of England BoE interest rate interest rates

Comments

200 characters

Bank of England cuts rate as keeps watch over tariffs

PM Shehbaz calls for ‘effective national policy’ on population surge

Blast claims three lives, injures 14 in South Waziristan’s Wana area

Pakistan Navy, ANF seize $38 million worth of narcotics off Pasni coast

Rupee registers gain against US dollar

Home appliance companies pay Rs90mn fine for engaging in anti-competitive conduct: CCP

Sindh govt declares Aug 9 public holiday on urs of Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai

Pakistan Refinery to buy its first Nigerian Bonny Light oil from Vitol, sources say

Gold price per tola increases to over Rs362,000 in Pakistan

Seven injured as factory building collapses due to fire in Karachi

Pakistani textile exporter to establish subsidiary in US to tap global markets

Read more stories