Sindh govt declares Aug 9 public holiday on urs of Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai

The Government of Sindh has declared Saturday, August 9, 2025, as a public holiday across the province on the occasion of the annual Urs of Hazrat Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai (R.A), a revered Sufi saint and poet of Sindh.

According to an official notification issued by the Services, General Administration & Coordination Department (SGA&CD), the holiday will apply to all offices, autonomous and semi-autonomous bodies, corporations, and local councils under the administrative control of the provincial government, except essential services.

The notification, signed by Chief Secretary Sindh Dr. Muhammad Fakhire Alam Ifran, was circulated to all relevant departments and officials, including the Sindh High Court, Police, Revenue Board, Public Service Commission, and Commissioners across the province.

The annual Urs of Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai is commemorated to honour the spiritual and literary legacy of the Sufi saint, whose poetry and teachings continue to influence Sindhi culture and identity. The event typically draws thousands of devotees to Bhit Shah, where his shrine is located.

The holiday is observed annually on the 14th of Safar in the Islamic calendar.