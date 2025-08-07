BML 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.98%)
BOP 14.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.56%)
CNERGY 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.83%)
CPHL 84.73 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.74%)
DCL 12.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.93%)
DGKC 182.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-0.83%)
FCCL 49.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.27%)
FFL 16.04 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.78%)
GCIL 27.30 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.4%)
HUBC 165.00 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (0.52%)
KEL 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.6%)
KOSM 6.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.56%)
LOTCHEM 21.23 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1%)
MLCF 83.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.78 (-2.09%)
NBP 138.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-0.88%)
PAEL 42.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.75%)
PIAHCLA 20.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.41%)
PIBTL 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.57%)
POWER 15.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.85%)
PPL 191.50 Increased By ▲ 11.17 (6.19%)
PREMA 39.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.23%)
PRL 31.97 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.14%)
PTC 23.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.16%)
SNGP 122.94 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (1.34%)
SSGC 43.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.78%)
TELE 7.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.52%)
TPLP 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.32%)
TREET 22.85 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.02%)
TRG 57.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.75%)
WTL 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
BR100 14,880 Increased By 23.5 (0.16%)
BR30 42,611 Increased By 267.7 (0.63%)
KSE100 145,647 Increased By 558.6 (0.39%)
KSE30 44,758 Increased By 45.5 (0.1%)
Aug 07, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PM Shehbaz calls for ‘effective national policy’ on population surge

  • Effective strategy should be formulated with provinces' cooperation, says premier
BR Web Desk Published August 7, 2025 Updated August 7, 2025 04:22pm
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif presiding over a meeting to discuss measures to solve the problems related to the country’s growing population in Islamabad on August 7, 2025. Photo: PM Office
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif presiding over a meeting to discuss measures to solve the problems related to the country’s growing population in Islamabad on August 7, 2025. Photo: PM Office

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday ordered for establishment of a committee to create an effective policy and strategy to address the matter of growing population and its problems.

“An effective strategy should be formulated with the provinces’ cooperation to deal with the growing population and its problems. A national-level policy in this regard is need of the hour,” said the premier, presiding over a meeting to discuss measures to solve the problems related to the country’s growing population.

During the meeting, various recommendations were presented to the prime minister.

Addressing the forum, PM Shehbaz said Pakistan’s annual population growth rate was 2.55% and there was a need for planning to manage the rapidly growing population and make them an active part of the country’s economy.

“A large portion of the country’s population consists of youth and they are a crucial and valuable asset to our country,” said the prime minister.

Population projected to exceed 386m mark by 2050: minister

He said multiple measures were being taken to provide opportunities for the youth to play a role in the economic development.

“Women are a very large part of our workforce. Measures should be taken to provide maximum employment opportunities for them,” he said.

The meeting, which was attended by Federal Minister for Planning and Development Dr Ahsan Iqbal, Federal Minister for Education Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Sardar Muhammad Yousaf, Federal Minister for Law Azam Nazeer Tarar, and high officials from relevant institutions, stressed that a national-level policy is needed, with the cooperation of the provinces, to address this issue.

The meeting also highlighted that in the context of economic development, it is essential to run a national-level awareness campaign among the public regarding the growing population.

On July 2, Federal Minister for Planning Iqbal had expressed his serious concern over the current annual population growth rate of 2.55 per cent, after the meeting he was chairing was told that Pakistan’s population is projected to exceed 386 million by 2050.

The high-level meeting on population management had concluded with consensus on establishing a National Population Commission under the leadership of the prime minister, with representation from all four provinces.

Minister Iqbal had instructed the stakeholders that the proposed commission be tasked with setting targets, ensuring accountability, and driving a unified national strategy on population management.

The minister had said that population is a provincial subject after 18th amendment, and provinces are responsible for service delivery in family planning and reproductive health, population dynamics affect national priorities.

population growth in Pakistan national policy on population surge annual population growth

Comments

200 characters

PM Shehbaz calls for ‘effective national policy’ on population surge

Blast claims three lives, injures 14 in South Waziristan’s Wana area

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

Pakistan Refinery to buy its first Nigerian Bonny Light oil from Vitol, sources say

Gold price per tola reaches Rs362,200 in Pakistan

Seven injured as factory building collapses due to fire in Karachi

Pakistani textile exporter to establish subsidiary in US to tap global markets

Pakistan risks wasting ‘golden opportunity’ in US market: FPCCI

Pakistan’s renewable rush: Another textile firm plans 7.2MW solar system

Meat exporter TOMCL qualifies for all Carrefour retail networks in UAE

Read more stories