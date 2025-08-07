BML 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.59%)
England's Woakes 'gutted' he could not win single-handedly at Oval

Reuters Published 07 Aug, 2025 11:28am
LONDON: All-rounder Chris Woakes is still processing the shock after England fell agonisingly short of a “fairytale” series victory despite his remarkable act of bravery in the fifth and final test against India.

India levelled the five-test series 2-2 on Monday after prevailing in the cliffhanger at The Oval by six runs amid high drama in a fitting finale to an all-time classic series.

Woakes, who dislocated his shoulder while fielding, himself provided some of the drama when he came out to bat with one arm in sling to try to get England across the line.

“I’m still gutted, devastated really, that we couldn’t get the fairytale,” the 36-year-old told the Guardian newspaper.

“But I never considered not going out there, even if it had been 100 runs still to win or whatever.

“It was nice to have the ovation and some of the Indian players came over to show their respect. But any other player would have done the same.”

Woakes looked in pain when running, but did not have to bowl as Gus Atkinson was bowled by India’s Mohammed Siraj at the other end.

“It’s not just you that you’re playing for out there,” Woakes said.

“It’s your team and your teammates, all the hard work and the sacrifices they put in, the people watching at home and in the ground. You just feel a duty to do it for everyone.”

He hurt his shoulder on the opening day of the see-saw test when he landed awkwardly trying to save a boundary, but said he has no regrets.

“We chase down every run,” Woakes said.

“That has always been the way. As a bowler, you really respect guys trying to save every run. It means a lot to you. So you kind of do the same for the team. And a tight game like that one – just six runs the difference – kinda shows how they all add up.”

