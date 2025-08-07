BML 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.59%)
BOP 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.63%)
CNERGY 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
CPHL 85.41 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.55%)
DCL 12.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.62%)
DGKC 182.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.02 (-1.1%)
FCCL 49.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.17%)
FFL 16.13 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.35%)
GCIL 27.61 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (3.56%)
HUBC 165.23 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (0.66%)
KEL 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1%)
KOSM 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.78%)
LOTCHEM 21.14 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.57%)
MLCF 83.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-1.88%)
NBP 140.00 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (0.56%)
PAEL 42.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.75%)
PIAHCLA 20.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.34%)
PIBTL 10.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
POWER 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
PPL 181.30 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (0.54%)
PREMA 39.98 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.13%)
PRL 32.10 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.55%)
PTC 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.49%)
SNGP 120.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.34%)
SSGC 43.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.87%)
TELE 7.73 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TPLP 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.02%)
TREET 22.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.35%)
TRG 58.85 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.82%)
WTL 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.69%)
BR100 14,843 Decreased By -13.4 (-0.09%)
BR30 42,361 Increased By 17.2 (0.04%)
KSE100 145,533 Increased By 444.9 (0.31%)
KSE30 44,638 Decreased By -74.2 (-0.17%)
Aug 07, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Pakistan’s renewable rush: Another textile firm plans 7.2MW solar system

BR Web Desk Published 07 Aug, 2025 11:25am

In a move aligned with Pakistan’s industrial sector’s growing shift toward renewable energy, Kohinoor Textile Mills Limited (KTML) is installing a 7.2-megawatt solar power system as part of its push for sustainable operations and cost efficiency.

The listed company disclosed the development in its notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX).

“The Board of Directors is also pleased to apprise that the company, as part of its commitment towards sustainable energy and focused operational efficiency, is in the process of installing a 7.2MW solar renewable energy system,” read the notice.

It added that the company’s management is confident that by the end of the first quarter ending on September 30, 2025, KTML will be utilising more than 20% of its operational energy requirement through renewable energy sources.

“This will result in cost savings and reduction of the country’s reliance on imported fuels,” it said.

Incorporated on 21 December 1987 in Pakistan under the Companies Ordinance, 1984 (Now Companies Act, 2017), Kohinoor Mills Limited is engaged in the business of textile manufacturing and generating, supplying electricity.

At the time of filing, KTML share price was being traded at Rs81.15, an increase of Rs7.38 or 10%.

There has been a growing shift towards alternative energy sources in Pakistan, especially solar, which has become increasingly popular among residential and commercial sectors.

This rising trend has left decision-makers grappling with its implications for the national grid and energy sector, as electricity consumption remains stagnant.

Nonetheless, several projects have been initiated to exploit this relatively cheaper energy source.

Last month, J.K. Spinning Mills Limited announced plans to install 7MW of additional solar capacity as part of the company’s strategic initiatives.

Dewan Cement Limited successfully commissioned a 6 MW solar power system at its manufacturing facility in Karachi.

In May, International Steels Limited (ISL), a subsidiary of International Industries Limited, completed and activated a 6.4-megawatt (MW) solar power project at its factory in Karachi.

In March, Tariq Corporation Limited (TCORP), engaged in the manufacturing of sugar and its by-products, announced plans to set up a 200KW solar power system at its facility.

renewable energy psx companies Solar power projects Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) solar system solar energy sector PSX notice PSX stocks PSX notices PSX listed companies Kohinoor Textiles Mills Limited KTML renewable energy in Pakistan

Comments

200 characters

Pakistan’s renewable rush: Another textile firm plans 7.2MW solar system

PSX rally continues as KSE-100 hits new high

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

Probe before any arrest: FBR wing legally bound to consult business reps

Pakistani textile exporter to establish subsidiary in US to tap global markets

Oil prices rise on US demand strength, though sanctions uncertainty remains

Recreational clubs no more non-profit bodies: FBR

Trump’s higher tariff rates hit goods from major US trading partners

NE plan, SEC rules: Nepra concerned at proposed amendments

July trade deficit swells 44.16pc YoY

Read more stories