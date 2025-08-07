BML 5.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.78%)
BOP 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.63%)
CNERGY 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
CPHL 85.40 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.53%)
DCL 12.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.77%)
DGKC 182.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.02 (-1.1%)
FCCL 49.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.27%)
FFL 16.14 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.41%)
GCIL 27.50 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (3.15%)
HUBC 165.10 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (0.58%)
KEL 5.09 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.39%)
KOSM 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.78%)
LOTCHEM 21.14 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.57%)
MLCF 83.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-1.86%)
NBP 140.12 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.65%)
PAEL 42.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.75%)
PIAHCLA 20.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.34%)
PIBTL 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
POWER 15.24 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
PPL 181.25 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (0.51%)
PREMA 39.95 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
PRL 32.10 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.55%)
PTC 22.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.98%)
SNGP 120.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.34%)
SSGC 43.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.87%)
TELE 7.73 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TPLP 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.02%)
TREET 22.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.35%)
TRG 58.90 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.91%)
WTL 1.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 14,845 Decreased By -11.5 (-0.08%)
BR30 42,392 Increased By 48.6 (0.11%)
KSE100 145,545 Increased By 456 (0.31%)
KSE30 44,642 Decreased By -70.5 (-0.16%)
Aug 07, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-08-07

Recreational clubs no more non-profit bodies: FBR

Sohail Sarfraz Published August 7, 2025 Updated August 7, 2025 09:18am

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has excluded recreational clubs from the definition of non-profit organisations.

According to the details released by the FBR on Finance Act 2025, the clause (b) of sub-section (1) of Section 18 of the ordinance, which provides for taxability of income derived by cooperative societies from the sale of goods, immoveable property or provision of services to its members has been explained through earlier Act, to always include aforementioned incomes as chargeable to tax under the provisions of this Ordinance.

FBR eases key Finance Act provisions

The scope of this explanation regarding tax on income on account of sale of goods or rendering of services by cooperative societies to its members has been expanded to say that it shall mutatis mutandis apply to recreational clubs involved in similar kind of transactions with its members.

The corresponding amendment has been made in clause (36) of section 2 of the Ordinance wherein those recreational clubs have been excluded from the definition of non-profit organizations which charge membership fee exceeding rupees one million for any class of new members as joining fee, FBR added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

FBR income tax non profit organisations Finance Act 2025

Comments

200 characters

Recreational clubs no more non-profit bodies: FBR

PSX rally continues as KSE-100 hits new high

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

Probe before any arrest: FBR wing legally bound to consult business reps

Pakistani textile exporter to establish subsidiary in US to tap global markets

Oil prices rise on US demand strength, though sanctions uncertainty remains

Pakistan’s renewable rush: Another textile firm plans 7.2MW solar system

Trump’s higher tariff rates hit goods from major US trading partners

NE plan, SEC rules: Nepra concerned at proposed amendments

July trade deficit swells 44.16pc YoY

Read more stories