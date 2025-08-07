BML 5.11 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.19%)
BOP 14.24 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.96%)
CNERGY 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.37%)
CPHL 84.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-1.55%)
DCL 12.94 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
DGKC 184.00 Increased By ▲ 2.07 (1.14%)
FCCL 50.40 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (1.8%)
FFL 15.78 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.81%)
GCIL 26.70 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.3%)
HUBC 164.01 Increased By ▲ 3.11 (1.93%)
KEL 5.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.31%)
LOTCHEM 21.18 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.47%)
MLCF 85.10 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.82%)
NBP 139.00 Increased By ▲ 12.24 (9.66%)
PAEL 42.75 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.61%)
PIAHCLA 20.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.48%)
PIBTL 10.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.87%)
POWER 15.23 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.99%)
PPL 180.80 Increased By ▲ 3.11 (1.75%)
PREMA 39.99 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
PRL 31.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.09%)
PTC 23.31 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.08%)
SNGP 121.50 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.7%)
SSGC 43.59 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1%)
TELE 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.05%)
TPLP 9.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.81%)
TREET 22.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.18%)
TRG 58.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-1.59%)
WTL 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
BR100 14,856 Increased By 255.2 (1.75%)
BR30 42,344 Increased By 816.4 (1.97%)
KSE100 145,089 Increased By 2051.3 (1.43%)
KSE30 44,713 Increased By 716.4 (1.63%)
Aug 07, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-08-07

PHC grants protective bail to Shibli, Gul

NNI Published 07 Aug, 2025 05:56am

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) granted protective bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Shibli Faraz and Zartaj Gul in the May 9 incident cases.

According to media reports, the High Court announced its reserved ruling on the bail plea submitted by the two leaders. Both Shibli Faraz and Zartaj Gul were awarded protective bail until August 11. The court further instructed them to appear before the relevant High Court and file appeals by the given date. It also ordered that the two leaders must not be arrested until then.

This legal development provides temporary relief to the PTI figures amidst ongoing legal proceedings tied to the events of May 9.

Meanwhile, PTI senior leaders Omar Ayub and Senator Shibli Faraz challenged the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) decision of disqualification in the Peshawar High Court. In their petition, the PTI leaders argued that the ECP decision is illegal, unconstitutional, and based on mala fide intent. They requested the court to declare the de-notification null and void.

The petition stated that the ECP issued the decision without giving the petitioners an opportunity to be heard, which violated the basic principles of justice.

Yesterday, ECP disqualified nine parliamentarians, including Omar Ayub and Shibli Faraz, following their convictions in May 9 cases. According to ECP sources, other disqualified members include Sahibzada Hamid Raza, Zartaj Gul, Rai Haider Ali, Junaid Afzal Sahi, Rai Hassan Murtaza, and Ansar Iqbal.

Zartaj Gul Shibli Faraz PTI ECP PHC protective bails May 9 riots May 9 riots cases

Comments

200 characters

PHC grants protective bail to Shibli, Gul

Displaying Raast QR codes at retail outlets by 31st a must

Probe before any arrest: FBR wing legally bound to consult business reps

Oil prices rise on US demand strength, though sanctions uncertainty remains

Recreational clubs no more non-profit bodies: FBR

NE plan, SEC rules: Nepra concerned at proposed amendments

July trade deficit swells 44.16pc YoY

Agri census launched: Number of farm households increases to 11.7m

FD clarifies grant of increase in pension

ADB, APTMA discuss ways to augment textile exports

PM unveils charter for JMC

Read more stories