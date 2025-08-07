BML 5.11 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.19%)
WPC reaffirms commitment to bipartisan collaboration

Nuzhat Nazar Published 07 Aug, 2025 05:56am

ISLAMABAD: The Women’s Parliamentary Caucus (WPC) of the National Assembly reaffirmed its commitment to gender-sensitive legislation, inclusive governance, and bipartisan collaboration.

The National Assembly committee was held under the leadership of WPC Secretary Dr Shahida Rehmani, MNA.

Welcoming newly-elected women members of the National Assembly, Dr Rehmani congratulated them on their induction and underscored the importance of their role in amplifying women's voices in Pakistan’s democratic processes.

“The WPC is a bipartisan platform dedicated to collective action for gender justice,” she said, inviting new members to contribute actively to this shared mission.

The session included a detailed orientation on the WPC’s structure, functions, and key objectives, with a focus on legislation, oversight, advocacy, and inter-institutional coordination.

The committee also reviewed the WPC’s achievements during 2024–25, including: Strengthening provincial Women’s Caucuses through inter-provincial learning exchanges; Organising the National Women’s Convention 2025, bringing together voices from federal and provincial legislatures; Promoting gender-responsive budgeting and economic reforms; Hosting Pakistan’s first Commonwealth Women Parliamentarians International Workshop; and spearheading dialogues on inclusive political participation and digital democracy.

Dr Rehmani reiterated that the WPC will continue to serve as a proactive and inclusive platform committed to promoting women’s empowerment and democratic progress in Pakistan.

