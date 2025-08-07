Tensions escalated in NA as Gohar claims PTI under siege

ISLAMABAD: Tensions escalated in the National Assembly on Wednesday as the chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, claimed his party was under siege and warned the government not to “put democracy on the line.”

Speaking with palpable urgency, Gohar accused the government of a “systematic campaign” to dismantle the opposition through arrests, disqualifications and blocking parliamentary participation.

“Even mothers don’t love their sons as much as this nation loves Imran Khan,” he said, referring to the former prime minister, who is currently imprisoned in connection with the May 9, 2023, riots.

Gohar’s remarks went beyond political posturing, highlighting what he described as a deepening crackdown on PTI and insisting that suppressing a political party was wholly unjustified.

He pointed to the arrest of 80-year-old party veteran Rehana Dar from Sialkot, the disqualification of Opposition Leader Omar Ayub in the National Assembly, the opposition leaders in Senate ShibliFaraz and Punjab Assembly Ahmad Bachar and disqualification of party scores of party MNAs and MPAs.

“These actions are part of a great injustice,” he warned, urging the government not to “put democracy at risk” and calling for justice rather than vengeance amid rising political tensions.

“The doors of Parliament are being slammed shut on elected representatives,” he added. “If our members are removed one by one, what message does that send to the nation?”

In what many saw as both a passionate appeal and a veiled warning, Gohar said: “Do not put democracy at risk. We demand justice, not vengeance.”

Responding, Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar rejected the allegations, reminding the House that legal proceedings are the responsibility of the courts, not Parliament.

“These convictions are not the outcome of political manipulation,” Tarar said. “They are the result of a lawful judicial process. Once a case reaches trial, it falls within the jurisdiction of the courts, not politicians.”

He defended the post-May 9 prosecutions, citing the example of Jamshed Dasti, another opposition figure who recently received interim relief from the Lahore High Court. “Objections can be raised, but the appropriate forum is the judiciary, not this assembly,” he added.

Tarar also highlighted the constitutional aspects of Articles 63(g) and (h), noting that interpretation of these provisions is the remit of the courts and the Election Commission, not parliamentarians.

While Gohar depicted a parliament under siege, Tarar pointed out that previous prime ministers, including Nawaz Sharif, have faced judicial scrutiny without accusations of undermining democracy.

“Our duty is not to act as judge or jury,” Tarar said. “Our role is to improve legislation and uphold the constitutional framework.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025