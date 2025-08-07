BML 5.11 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.19%)
Seminar on ‘Work Based Harassment’ held at LUMHS Jamshoro

Published August 7, 2025

HYDERABAD: While addressing the Vice Chancellor LUMHS Prof. Ikram Din Ujjan expressed that the most effective weapon against harassment is prevention. Harassment does not disappear on its own. In fact, it is more likely that when the problem is not addressed, the harassment will worsen and become more difficult to remedy as time goes on.

He further added that most successful preventive strategies and plans on harassment require the involvement of all those concerned and a clear statement of intent. The statement of intent should reflect a real commitment from all parties concerned to recognize the importance of the fight against harassment in the workplace.

The Vice Chancellor further added that university has been initiating multiple steps to ensure the security for the female doctors so that our female undergraduate and post graduate students can work in a peaceful and stress free atmosphere. He informed that the University has established female hostels within one boundary wall with provision of highest security along with all the facilities including a newly established sports complex and other needful necessities for our female students so that they should not leave the secured premises for their day-to-day requirements, other than attending their duties.

To facilitate the postgraduate students, the University is providing transport from Jamshoro to Liaquat University Hospital Hyderabad and back during the night shift.

Prof. Ikram Din Ujjan urged the postgraduate students to identify their problems and the same may be communicated to the administration immediately for prompt response. He added that the training of postgraduate students is being monitored vigilantly, so that they can complete their skilful training in a proper way, to clear their exams and obtain the postgraduate degrees to serve the nation.

