BML 5.11 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.19%)
BOP 14.24 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.96%)
CNERGY 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.37%)
CPHL 84.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-1.55%)
DCL 12.94 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
DGKC 184.00 Increased By ▲ 2.07 (1.14%)
FCCL 50.40 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (1.8%)
FFL 15.78 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.81%)
GCIL 26.70 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.3%)
HUBC 164.01 Increased By ▲ 3.11 (1.93%)
KEL 5.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.31%)
LOTCHEM 21.18 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.47%)
MLCF 85.10 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.82%)
NBP 139.00 Increased By ▲ 12.24 (9.66%)
PAEL 42.75 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.61%)
PIAHCLA 20.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.48%)
PIBTL 10.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.87%)
POWER 15.23 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.99%)
PPL 180.80 Increased By ▲ 3.11 (1.75%)
PREMA 39.99 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
PRL 31.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.09%)
PTC 23.31 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.08%)
SNGP 121.50 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.7%)
SSGC 43.59 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1%)
TELE 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.05%)
TPLP 9.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.81%)
TREET 22.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.18%)
TRG 58.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-1.59%)
WTL 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
BR100 14,856 Increased By 255.2 (1.75%)
BR30 42,344 Increased By 816.4 (1.97%)
KSE100 145,089 Increased By 2051.3 (1.43%)
KSE30 44,713 Increased By 716.4 (1.63%)
Aug 07, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-08-07

PTI leader Sajid Qureshi joins PPP

Recorder Report Published August 7, 2025 Updated August 7, 2025 07:35am

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Deputy Information Secretary, Sajid Qureshi met the Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan and announced to join the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) along with his colleagues.

Speaking on the occasion, the governor said the people have once again completely rejected the protest call of PTI on August 5. “The people of Pakistan and the workers of the PTI are fed up with the daily protests and demonstrations,” he said, adding: “Pakistan is now on the path to progress and cannot afford any disruptions caused by protests.”

The governor further said that the PPP is an ideological party that protects its workers. He added that the PPP workers are the strength of Bilawal Bhutto and he himself was a worker who has been made the Governor of Punjab by the PPP. He said that the PPP leadership welcomes the new workers.

He further said that now people are joining the PPP not only from Punjab but from all over Pakistan. He said that the day is not far when Bilawal Bhutto will be the Prime Minister of the country.

The governor further said that the PPP is the only party that values its workers and reward them with key positions.

Sajid Qureshi said that he has bid farewell to the PTI after getting fed up with the daily sit-ins and protest politics. He emphasized that he couldn't continue to be part of a political party whose agenda doesn't align with the national interest.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

PPP PTI PTI leader Sardar Saleem Haider Khan Sajid Qureshi

Comments

200 characters

PTI leader Sajid Qureshi joins PPP

Displaying Raast QR codes at retail outlets by 31st a must

Probe before any arrest: FBR wing legally bound to consult business reps

Oil prices rise on US demand strength, though sanctions uncertainty remains

Recreational clubs no more non-profit bodies: FBR

NE plan, SEC rules: Nepra concerned at proposed amendments

July trade deficit swells 44.16pc YoY

Agri census launched: Number of farm households increases to 11.7m

FD clarifies grant of increase in pension

ADB, APTMA discuss ways to augment textile exports

PM unveils charter for JMC

Read more stories