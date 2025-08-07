PTI leader Sajid Qureshi joins PPP

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Deputy Information Secretary, Sajid Qureshi met the Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan and announced to join the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) along with his colleagues.

Speaking on the occasion, the governor said the people have once again completely rejected the protest call of PTI on August 5. “The people of Pakistan and the workers of the PTI are fed up with the daily protests and demonstrations,” he said, adding: “Pakistan is now on the path to progress and cannot afford any disruptions caused by protests.”

The governor further said that the PPP is an ideological party that protects its workers. He added that the PPP workers are the strength of Bilawal Bhutto and he himself was a worker who has been made the Governor of Punjab by the PPP. He said that the PPP leadership welcomes the new workers.

He further said that now people are joining the PPP not only from Punjab but from all over Pakistan. He said that the day is not far when Bilawal Bhutto will be the Prime Minister of the country.

The governor further said that the PPP is the only party that values its workers and reward them with key positions.

Sajid Qureshi said that he has bid farewell to the PTI after getting fed up with the daily sit-ins and protest politics. He emphasized that he couldn't continue to be part of a political party whose agenda doesn't align with the national interest.

