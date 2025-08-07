PAA says PQC works on main runway of JIAP completed

KARACHI: Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) on Wednesday claimed to have completed Pavement Quality Concrete (PQC) works on the main runway (07L/25R) at Jinnah International Airport, Karachi, a month ahead of schedule.

According to the spokesman, the PQC phase, which was initiated in late December 2024, concluded on July 30, 2025, a month ahead of schedule, due to the use of high-precision slipform paving technology and 24/7 operational shifts that ensured consistent progress.

Simultaneously, the complete Airfield Lighting (AFL) system, comprising airfield lights, taxiway guidance signs, cables, and constant current regulators, has been delivered from renowned global suppliers and is currently under installation, he informed.

Remaining works, such as runway centre-line-marking and taxiway painting, are progressing as part of the final stages of the up-gradation, he added.

