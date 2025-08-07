Narowal train: Minister urged to take notice of delays

LAHORE: Passengers travelling on the 211-Up Narowal passenger train have called on Railways Minister Hanif Abbasi to take notice of the train’s consistent delays ranging from two to two-and-a-half hours daily.

Commuters expressed frustration over the inconvenience caused by the train’s late departure from Lahore, particularly in the current spell of extreme heat and humidity. They said the prolonged waiting time at the station causes severe mental and physical distress.

Passengers demanded that the railway authorities ensure the train departs from Lahore for Narowal at its scheduled time of 7:15 AM, as it used to operate punctually in the past.

They urged the ministry to intervene and restore the train’s schedule in the interest of public convenience.

