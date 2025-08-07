BML 5.11 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.19%)
BOP 14.24 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.96%)
CNERGY 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.37%)
CPHL 84.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-1.55%)
DCL 12.94 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
DGKC 184.00 Increased By ▲ 2.07 (1.14%)
FCCL 50.40 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (1.8%)
FFL 15.78 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.81%)
GCIL 26.70 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.3%)
HUBC 164.01 Increased By ▲ 3.11 (1.93%)
KEL 5.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.31%)
LOTCHEM 21.18 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.47%)
MLCF 85.10 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.82%)
NBP 139.00 Increased By ▲ 12.24 (9.66%)
PAEL 42.75 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.61%)
PIAHCLA 20.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.48%)
PIBTL 10.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.87%)
POWER 15.23 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.99%)
PPL 180.80 Increased By ▲ 3.11 (1.75%)
PREMA 39.99 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
PRL 31.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.09%)
PTC 23.31 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.08%)
SNGP 121.50 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.7%)
SSGC 43.59 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1%)
TELE 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.05%)
TPLP 9.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.81%)
TREET 22.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.18%)
TRG 58.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-1.59%)
WTL 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
BR100 14,856 Increased By 255.2 (1.75%)
BR30 42,344 Increased By 816.4 (1.97%)
KSE100 145,089 Increased By 2051.3 (1.43%)
KSE30 44,713 Increased By 716.4 (1.63%)
Aug 07, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-08-07

Minister highlights importance of breastfeeding

Abdul Rasheed Azad Published August 7, 2025 Updated August 7, 2025 07:56am

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for National Health Services and Regulations Mustafa Kamal, Wednesday, highlighting the importance of breastfeeding has said that it was not only nature’s best start in life for a child but also the most critical national investment in Pakistan’s future.

He said that according to the latest National Nutrition Survey, only 48 percent of children in Pakistan are exclusively breastfed in the first six months, which is 12 percent short of the global set target of at least 60 percent by 2030.

Although early initiation and continued breastfeeding have seen improvements, more work is needed to close the gap and reach every child and mother with the support they need, he said on the eve of World Breastfeeding Week. He reaffirmed the government of Pakistan’s strong commitment to promoting, protecting, and supporting breastfeeding across the country. It contributes directly to our national health goals, economic development, and to the empowerment of women and girls.

Breastfeeding is a powerful equaliser. It offers all children the same opportunity for survival, growth, and development regardless of their background. It is the first vaccine a child receives, providing essential antibodies and nutrients that protect against infections and chronic diseases. It promotes cognitive development and emotional bonding and significantly reduces the risk of stunting, wasting, and under-nutrition.

Breastfeeding must be recognised as a shared responsibility. It is not solely a mother’s burden. We must support mothers through enabling policies, strong health systems, family support, and community engagement. The Government of Pakistan is committed to advancing this agenda through a coordinated and multi-sectoral approach.

The Government of Pakistan is taking steps to strengthen legislation, including implementation and enforcement of the International Code of Marketing of Breast-milk substitutes in accordance with WHA 2016.

Health Ministry also recognises the importance of community-based support. Lady Health Workers, community health workers, and peer counsellors are essential in promoting breastfeeding practices, especially in areas where health facilities are limited.

Linking facility-based care with home-based support will ensure continuity and confidence for mothers. Workplaces must also become more supportive of breastfeeding. Mothers returning to work need access to lactation spaces, breastfeeding breaks, and flexible schedules. Both public and private sectors must adopt family-friendly policies that enable women to balance work and childcare without compromising on the health of their babies, he said.

Breastfeeding is a gender equality issue. It highlights the unequal burden of unpaid care work that women carry and the lack of systems that support their well-being. We must move towards a model where women are informed, supported, and empowered to breastfeed if they choose to do so, and where their decision is respected, Kamal said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Mustafa Kamal National Nutrition Survey Minister for National Health

Comments

200 characters

Minister highlights importance of breastfeeding

Displaying Raast QR codes at retail outlets by 31st a must

Probe before any arrest: FBR wing legally bound to consult business reps

Oil prices rise on US demand strength, though sanctions uncertainty remains

Recreational clubs no more non-profit bodies: FBR

NE plan, SEC rules: Nepra concerned at proposed amendments

July trade deficit swells 44.16pc YoY

Agri census launched: Number of farm households increases to 11.7m

FD clarifies grant of increase in pension

ADB, APTMA discuss ways to augment textile exports

PM unveils charter for JMC

Read more stories