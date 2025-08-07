Minister highlights importance of breastfeeding

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for National Health Services and Regulations Mustafa Kamal, Wednesday, highlighting the importance of breastfeeding has said that it was not only nature’s best start in life for a child but also the most critical national investment in Pakistan’s future.

He said that according to the latest National Nutrition Survey, only 48 percent of children in Pakistan are exclusively breastfed in the first six months, which is 12 percent short of the global set target of at least 60 percent by 2030.

Although early initiation and continued breastfeeding have seen improvements, more work is needed to close the gap and reach every child and mother with the support they need, he said on the eve of World Breastfeeding Week. He reaffirmed the government of Pakistan’s strong commitment to promoting, protecting, and supporting breastfeeding across the country. It contributes directly to our national health goals, economic development, and to the empowerment of women and girls.

Breastfeeding is a powerful equaliser. It offers all children the same opportunity for survival, growth, and development regardless of their background. It is the first vaccine a child receives, providing essential antibodies and nutrients that protect against infections and chronic diseases. It promotes cognitive development and emotional bonding and significantly reduces the risk of stunting, wasting, and under-nutrition.

Breastfeeding must be recognised as a shared responsibility. It is not solely a mother’s burden. We must support mothers through enabling policies, strong health systems, family support, and community engagement. The Government of Pakistan is committed to advancing this agenda through a coordinated and multi-sectoral approach.

The Government of Pakistan is taking steps to strengthen legislation, including implementation and enforcement of the International Code of Marketing of Breast-milk substitutes in accordance with WHA 2016.

Health Ministry also recognises the importance of community-based support. Lady Health Workers, community health workers, and peer counsellors are essential in promoting breastfeeding practices, especially in areas where health facilities are limited.

Linking facility-based care with home-based support will ensure continuity and confidence for mothers. Workplaces must also become more supportive of breastfeeding. Mothers returning to work need access to lactation spaces, breastfeeding breaks, and flexible schedules. Both public and private sectors must adopt family-friendly policies that enable women to balance work and childcare without compromising on the health of their babies, he said.

Breastfeeding is a gender equality issue. It highlights the unequal burden of unpaid care work that women carry and the lack of systems that support their well-being. We must move towards a model where women are informed, supported, and empowered to breastfeed if they choose to do so, and where their decision is respected, Kamal said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025