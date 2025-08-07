BML 5.11 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.19%)
Internet firewall: Govt defends controversial rollout in NA

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published August 7, 2025 Updated August 7, 2025 08:03am

ISLAMABAD: Amid fierce criticism over the multi-billion-rupee internet firewall installation, the federal government on Wednesday staunchly defended the controversial rollout, insisting it is essential to protect the country’s digital infrastructure from escalating cybersecurity threats.

In a written response to a question raised in National Assembly by MNA Muhammad Jawed Hanif Khan, the Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication, Shaza Fatima Khawaja, emphasised the firewall’s role in protecting citizens’ data and complying with legal mandates under Article 19 of the Constitution.

“The internet is central to economic activity in the era of the fourth industrial revolution,” Khawaja said. “Safeguarding the data of citizens, institutions, and entities is of paramount importance.”

The firewall, quietly installed last year, blocks access to websites deemed objectionable under Pakistani law, including content violating morality, national security, or public order.

Civil society groups and digital rights advocates have criticised the lack of transparency surrounding the firewall’s deployment, warning it represents unprecedented surveillance rather than mere content filtering.

Industry insiders say the firewall operates at upstream internet gateways, using deep packet inspection and traffic rerouting to monitor and restrict online content in real time.

Users and service providers have noted disruptions, particularly on WhatsApp and Facebook, while IT businesses cite degraded connectivity.

Officials describe the firewall as a “web management upgrade,” but digital rights organisations like Bytes for All view it as a full-scale surveillance apparatus.

The country’s Internet infrastructure remains underdeveloped compared to regional peers, hampered by weak fibre networks and low broadband penetration. Critics argue the firewall prioritises governmental control over genuine cybersecurity improvements.

Khawaja reiterated that the firewall is based on constitutional provisions allowing restrictions on freedom of expression for national security and public order, highlighting the government’s commitment to protecting the country’s digital space while navigating complex legal and ethical challenges.

Separately, the House approved two amendments to criminal law removing the death penalty for tearing a woman’s clothes and for contacting hijackers.

The amendments, presented by Law Minister Azam Tarar in the National Assembly, are part of the Criminal Laws (Amendment) Bill 2025.

The first reduces punishment for tearing a woman’s clothes, previously punishable by death under Section 354A – a provision introduced during late military dictator Gen Zia-ul-Haq’s regime and criticised for misuse.

“The death penalty for this offence is being removed, and a lesser sentence imposed,” Tarar said.

The second amendment abolishes the death penalty under Section 402C for anyone meeting or contacting hijacking suspects. This section was introduced under former president late Pervez Musharraf.

The amendments faced opposition from Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) MNA Aliya Kamran during the debate; however, the amendments were passed by a majority vote.

