Dar reviews emigration, overseas employment & TVET policy

ISLAMABAD: The Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, chaired a meeting to review Pakistan’s Emigration, Overseas Employment and TVET (Technical, Vocational Education and Training) Policy.

The ministry presented an overview of diaspora trends and emerging opportunities to enhance skilled labour exports globally.

Dar emphasised the need to invest in quality skill development, explore new sectors and destinations, and align Pakistan’s human capital with global market demands. These efforts aim to boost remittances, expand employment opportunities abroad, and enhance Pakistan’s global competitiveness.

Welfare of the diaspora as a policy pillar was endorsed by the committee. The meeting was attended by the ministers for Overseas Pakistani, Commerce, MoS for Health, SAPM Tariq Bajwa, federal secretaries Cabinet and HRD, and senior officials from MOFA and other relevant agencies.

