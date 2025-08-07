BML 5.11 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.19%)
BOP 14.24 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.96%)
CNERGY 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.37%)
CPHL 84.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-1.55%)
DCL 12.94 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
DGKC 184.00 Increased By ▲ 2.07 (1.14%)
FCCL 50.40 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (1.8%)
FFL 15.78 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.81%)
GCIL 26.70 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.3%)
HUBC 164.01 Increased By ▲ 3.11 (1.93%)
KEL 5.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.31%)
LOTCHEM 21.18 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.47%)
MLCF 85.10 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.82%)
NBP 139.00 Increased By ▲ 12.24 (9.66%)
PAEL 42.75 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.61%)
PIAHCLA 20.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.48%)
PIBTL 10.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.87%)
POWER 15.23 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.99%)
PPL 180.80 Increased By ▲ 3.11 (1.75%)
PREMA 39.99 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
PRL 31.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.09%)
PTC 23.31 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.08%)
SNGP 121.50 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.7%)
SSGC 43.59 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1%)
TELE 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.05%)
TPLP 9.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.81%)
TREET 22.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.18%)
TRG 58.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-1.59%)
WTL 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
BR100 14,856 Increased By 255.2 (1.75%)
BR30 42,344 Increased By 816.4 (1.97%)
KSE100 145,089 Increased By 2051.3 (1.43%)
KSE30 44,713 Increased By 716.4 (1.63%)
Aug 07, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-08-07

CDA chairman for revamping, upgradation of Capital Hospital

Nuzhat Nazar Published August 7, 2025 Updated August 7, 2025 08:44am

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Chief Commissioner Islamabad, Muhammad Ali Randhawa, has directed a complete revamp and upgradation of Capital Hospital, emphasising 24/7 presence of doctors and biomedical staff, full functionality of all medical equipment including the MRI machine, and urgent improvement in cleanliness and patient care.

He made these remarks during a detailed visit to the facility on Tuesday, where he personally inspected departments and engaged with patients about their healthcare experiences.

Accompanied by Member Finance, Member Engineering, DG Services, and other senior officials, the chairman visited key areas including the emergency department, OPD, laboratories, dispensary, and patient wards. The executive director of Capital Hospital briefed the delegation on existing medical services and challenges being faced.

During the inspection, the chairman directly interacted with patients, inquiring about their health and the quality of treatment provided. Many patients shared concerns regarding service delays and equipment issues, prompting immediate instructions from the chairman. He issued firm directions to hospital administration to ensure: Round-the-clock presence of doctors and biomedical staff; Immediate functional status of all medical equipment, particularly the MRI machine and operation theatres; and improvement in hygiene and cleanliness across all hospital premises. “The hospital is a critical public service institution. Any negligence in health services will not be tolerated,” Randhawa emphasised.

The chairman instructed the Member Finance to release urgent funds for equipment procurement and hospital modernisation. He also asked the IT Wing to expedite digitisation of the hospital’s operations to enhance efficiency and staff accountability.

Further, the DG Services was directed to oversee urgent repairs and maintenance of air conditioners, elevators, and other essential utilities, ensuring uninterrupted service delivery during monsoon and summer seasons.

Taking serious note of parking issues, Randhawa ordered that 1122 Emergency Services be shifted to the Emergency and Disaster Management Premises near DMA, allowing Capital Hospital to reclaim crucial space for patient services. He also directed the Planning Wing to identify a separate parking area for attendants and visitors.

Highlighting the importance of emergency care, he said, “The emergency wing reflects the face of a hospital. It should match the standards of any top-tier facility with availability of specialised doctors, modern equipment, and essential medicines.”

He called for the daily visit of CDA members to Capital Hospital to monitor implementation of these directives and ensure sustainable improvements. He asked the executive director to present a comprehensive plan addressing ongoing issues and future upgradation strategy.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

CDA CDA chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa Capital Hospital

Comments

200 characters

CDA chairman for revamping, upgradation of Capital Hospital

Displaying Raast QR codes at retail outlets by 31st a must

Probe before any arrest: FBR wing legally bound to consult business reps

Oil prices rise on US demand strength, though sanctions uncertainty remains

Recreational clubs no more non-profit bodies: FBR

NE plan, SEC rules: Nepra concerned at proposed amendments

July trade deficit swells 44.16pc YoY

Agri census launched: Number of farm households increases to 11.7m

FD clarifies grant of increase in pension

ADB, APTMA discuss ways to augment textile exports

PM unveils charter for JMC

Read more stories