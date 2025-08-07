CDA chairman for revamping, upgradation of Capital Hospital

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Chief Commissioner Islamabad, Muhammad Ali Randhawa, has directed a complete revamp and upgradation of Capital Hospital, emphasising 24/7 presence of doctors and biomedical staff, full functionality of all medical equipment including the MRI machine, and urgent improvement in cleanliness and patient care.

He made these remarks during a detailed visit to the facility on Tuesday, where he personally inspected departments and engaged with patients about their healthcare experiences.

Accompanied by Member Finance, Member Engineering, DG Services, and other senior officials, the chairman visited key areas including the emergency department, OPD, laboratories, dispensary, and patient wards. The executive director of Capital Hospital briefed the delegation on existing medical services and challenges being faced.

During the inspection, the chairman directly interacted with patients, inquiring about their health and the quality of treatment provided. Many patients shared concerns regarding service delays and equipment issues, prompting immediate instructions from the chairman. He issued firm directions to hospital administration to ensure: Round-the-clock presence of doctors and biomedical staff; Immediate functional status of all medical equipment, particularly the MRI machine and operation theatres; and improvement in hygiene and cleanliness across all hospital premises. “The hospital is a critical public service institution. Any negligence in health services will not be tolerated,” Randhawa emphasised.

The chairman instructed the Member Finance to release urgent funds for equipment procurement and hospital modernisation. He also asked the IT Wing to expedite digitisation of the hospital’s operations to enhance efficiency and staff accountability.

Further, the DG Services was directed to oversee urgent repairs and maintenance of air conditioners, elevators, and other essential utilities, ensuring uninterrupted service delivery during monsoon and summer seasons.

Taking serious note of parking issues, Randhawa ordered that 1122 Emergency Services be shifted to the Emergency and Disaster Management Premises near DMA, allowing Capital Hospital to reclaim crucial space for patient services. He also directed the Planning Wing to identify a separate parking area for attendants and visitors.

Highlighting the importance of emergency care, he said, “The emergency wing reflects the face of a hospital. It should match the standards of any top-tier facility with availability of specialised doctors, modern equipment, and essential medicines.”

He called for the daily visit of CDA members to Capital Hospital to monitor implementation of these directives and ensure sustainable improvements. He asked the executive director to present a comprehensive plan addressing ongoing issues and future upgradation strategy.

