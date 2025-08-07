Australian HC calls on Punjab Assembly speaker

LAHORE: Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan, Neil Hawkins, called on Speaker Punjab Assembly, Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan, at the Speaker’s Chamber. Ms George Nonnenmacher, Head of Domestic Political Affairs at the Australian High Commission, was also present during the meeting.

The meeting included a detailed discussion on enhancing bilateral relations between the two countries, particularly in the fields of health, education, agriculture, culture, information technology, and tourism, as well as cooperation in exchange of parliamentary delegations.

Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan stated that Pakistan holds its friendly ties with Australia in high regard, and that it is essential to further enhance parliamentary relations and economic cooperation between the two countries. He further said that there are ample investment opportunities for Australian investors in the fields of IT and tourism in Punjab, and the Government of Punjab will provide all possible support for investment promotion in these sectors.

Welcoming Australia's cooperation in the sectors of education and health, the Speaker emphasized the need to further strengthen collaboration in these fields.

He also briefed the Australian High Commissioner about the legislative process in the Punjab Assembly, recent amendments in the Rules of Procedure, and the effective role of the standing committees.

He said that the committees have been made more functional and transparent to improve the overall performance of the Assembly, making the legislative process more purposeful and people-oriented.

Australian High Commissioner Neil Hawkins stated that Australia considers Pakistan a trusted friend and an important economic partner. He mentioned that Australian investors are keen to invest in Pakistan, and every possible measure will be taken to enhance cooperation with the Government of Punjab in various sectors. He reaffirmed Australia's support for a stable, democratic, and prosperous Pakistan.

Secretary General Chaudhry Amer Habib and Principal Secretary to the Speaker, Imad Hussain Bhalli, were also present during the meeting.

