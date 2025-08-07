Advanced security features introduced in passport: Minister told

ISLAMABAD: The backlog of passport applications has ended, and advanced security features have been introduced, said Immigration and Passport (I&P) Directorate Director General (DG) Mustafa Jamal Qazi on Wednesday.

Qazi said this, while briefing Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal at the passport headquarters.

During the visit, the federal minister toured various sections of the Passport Directorate and observed the passport production process. The DG of passports, briefed the minister on the latest advancements in passport lamination and security features.

The issue of passport backlog has been eliminated, with all pending passport applications being processed efficiently, Qazi further said. He said that the directorate is providing an easy online passport service for overseas Pakistanis, so that they can access essential services remotely. Thanks to modern printing technologies and state-of-the-art offices, the passport processing time has been significantly reduced, he said.

Jamal expressed interest in the incorporation of artificial intelligence in passport production. He emphasised that the timely delivery of passports and the introduction of advanced security features in line with the government’s vision is a commendable step forward for Pakistan.

