BML 5.11 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.19%)
BOP 14.24 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.96%)
CNERGY 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.37%)
CPHL 84.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-1.55%)
DCL 12.94 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
DGKC 184.00 Increased By ▲ 2.07 (1.14%)
FCCL 50.40 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (1.8%)
FFL 15.78 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.81%)
GCIL 26.70 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.3%)
HUBC 164.01 Increased By ▲ 3.11 (1.93%)
KEL 5.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.31%)
LOTCHEM 21.18 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.47%)
MLCF 85.10 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.82%)
NBP 139.00 Increased By ▲ 12.24 (9.66%)
PAEL 42.75 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.61%)
PIAHCLA 20.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.48%)
PIBTL 10.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.87%)
POWER 15.23 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.99%)
PPL 180.80 Increased By ▲ 3.11 (1.75%)
PREMA 39.99 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
PRL 31.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.09%)
PTC 23.31 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.08%)
SNGP 121.50 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.7%)
SSGC 43.59 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1%)
TELE 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.05%)
TPLP 9.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.81%)
TREET 22.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.18%)
TRG 58.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-1.59%)
WTL 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
BR100 14,856 Increased By 255.2 (1.75%)
BR30 42,344 Increased By 816.4 (1.97%)
KSE100 145,089 Increased By 2051.3 (1.43%)
KSE30 44,713 Increased By 716.4 (1.63%)
Aug 07, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion Print 2025-08-07

PARTLY FACETIOUS: Towards overcoming hurdles to FBR reforms

Anjum Ibrahim Published August 7, 2025 Updated August 7, 2025 06:21am

“The Prime Minister has ordered that all hurdles to Federal Board of Revenue reforms be removed.”

“He can order all he wants, but…”

“Hey, if you are referring to his powers as enshrined in the constitution then stop right there.”

“No, no and again no. Why do you always take what I say in a way that reflects negatively on our system.”

“Referring to the powers of a PM as enshrined in the constitution reflects negatively on our system!?”

“I know well what you meant, so just stop it. A system that works is worth two in the bush that never worked, is what I say.”

“That makes sense in a way — the expression is a bird in hand is worth two in the bush. I am just curious: did you mean two birds, and if so which birds?”

“No I did not mean birds, I meant a system in place is worth an ideal system that remains in the bush and if with your limited IQ you must understand that…”

“Yes I do anyway going back to PM’s order to remove hurdles to FBR’s reforms, I reckon that unless the FBR is willing to undertake massive reforms, structural reforms, nothing will change – and by structural reforms I am referring to substantive changes or more precisely a shift from the 75 to 80 percent reliance on indirect taxes as remains evident today, whose incidence on the poor is greater than on the rich, to taxing the influential and the…”

“The FBR is going after sales tax evasion by large companies and…”

“Sales tax is also an indirect tax and it’s paid for by the end consumer, so if the FBR succeeds in ensuring that all due sales tax is collected as imposed by the FBR then two negative elements need to be highlighted. First that this would fuel inflation considerably which would further raise the poverty levels that today stand at 44.2 percent and second and equally importantly this indicates that income tax collections from those who are not salaried as their tax is cut at source…”

“Yeah, yeah, yeah.”

“And that means?”

“That means move on, the FBR under its chairman continues to focus on total collections as opposed to actual reforms and…”

“That’s against the PM’s directive, isn’t it? Off with the Chairman I say and…”

“Nah.”

“Nah what: that the PM’s directive has not been flouted because he too is focused on total collections or that the Chairman is not likely to be removed because…”

“Eureka — I begin to see some glimmer of hope in your ability to understand the ground realities.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

PARTLY FACETIOUS

Comments

200 characters

PARTLY FACETIOUS: Towards overcoming hurdles to FBR reforms

Displaying Raast QR codes at retail outlets by 31st a must

Probe before any arrest: FBR wing legally bound to consult business reps

Oil prices rise on US demand strength, though sanctions uncertainty remains

Recreational clubs no more non-profit bodies: FBR

NE plan, SEC rules: Nepra concerned at proposed amendments

July trade deficit swells 44.16pc YoY

Agri census launched: Number of farm households increases to 11.7m

FD clarifies grant of increase in pension

ADB, APTMA discuss ways to augment textile exports

PM unveils charter for JMC

Read more stories