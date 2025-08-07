BML 5.11 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.19%)
Pakistan

Representation, good governance: Citizens’ rights must be at the heart of all reforms: minister

Naveed Butt Published August 7, 2025 Updated August 7, 2025 08:13am

ISLAMAABD: Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal emphasised that citizens’ right to representation and good governance must be at the heart of all reforms.

The minister, Wednesday, chaired a high-level meeting to review the progress of the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Governance Reforms Committee, which was constituted by the prime minister to address pressing governance challenges in the federal capital. The meeting was attended by Senator Barrister Zafarullah Khan, MNA Raja Khurram Nawaz, MNA Anjum Aqeel, Member Governance Dr Adnan Rafiqe, and senior officials from the Capital Development Authority (CDA), Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI), and the Ministry of Planning.

In the meeting, Senator Barrister Zafarullah Khan briefed participants on the recommendations of the subcommittee and outlined the administrative and legislative hurdles affecting the effective functioning of Islamabad’s governance system. The discussion focused on the structural issues that have emerged due to the lack of a coherent governance model and absence of legislative authority, resulting in inefficiencies in public service delivery.

During the meeting, Federal Minister Iqbal emphasised that citizens’ right to representation and good governance must be at the heart of all reforms. He said that people must have a voice in decisions that impact their daily lives and that governance should be rooted in democratic values, participation, and transparency.

He added that Islamabad’s residents deserve a modern and responsive system that ensures efficient delivery of services and meets their expectations. The minister reiterated that the government is committed to providing the citizens of Islamabad with a governance model that could serve as a role model for other parts of the country.

Iqbal said that the lack of a clear governance structure and legislation has caused confusion and inefficiency. He added that Islamabad’s small size makes it ideal for piloting governance reforms that can later be applied in other cities.

Minister for Planning Iqbal concluded by reaffirming that the government remains committed in its mission to build a citizen-centric governance system that is inclusive, efficient, and accountable. The ongoing reforms aim to transform Islamabad into a model city with improved service delivery and better quality of life for all residents.

The committee also emphasised the urgent need to democratise the 1980 Presidential Order No 18, a legacy of the martial law era under which Islamabad continues to operate. It was noted that updating this framework is essential to ensure effective public representation and align governance with democratic principles.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

