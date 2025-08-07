BML 5.11 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.19%)
2025-08-07

Waqas made Chairman of ICMA Pakistan’s SMP Advisory Board

Press Release Published August 7, 2025 Updated August 7, 2025 08:44am

KARACHI: The Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Pakistan (ICMA Pakistan) is pleased to announce the appointment of Waqas Khalid as Chairman of its Small and Medium Practitioners (SMP) Advisory Board.

Khalid is a seasoned professional, holding the designations of Chartered Management Accountant (CMA-Pak), Chartered Accountant (CA-Pak), and Chartered Management Professional (CMP-USA). He previously served as Chairman of the Multan Branch Council of ICMA Pakistan, demonstrating notable leadership in the areas of finance, governance, and strategic advisory.

In his new role, Khalid will lead the SMP Advisory Board in strengthening the role of small and medium practitioners by enhancing their capabilities, expanding their visibility, and improving their sustainability across the professional landscape.

“SMPs are the backbone of SME support and a vital part of our economic ecosystem,” said Mr. Khalid. “Our goal is to improve service quality, embrace innovation, and align with international best practices that meet

the evolving needs of the profession.”

Drawing on the vision of the IFAC SMP Advisory Group, the Board will provide practical guidance in areas such as practice management, business advisory, and regulatory compliance—serving as a vital link between practitioners and the broader industry.

ICMA Pakistan extends its heartfelt congratulations to Mr. Waqas Khalid and anticipates his impactful leadership in advancing the SMP sector.

