Pakistan Print 2025-08-07

Consultation on KCR revival under way: Sharjeel

Recorder Report Published August 7, 2025 Updated August 7, 2025 08:18am

KARACHI: Sindh Senior Minister and Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon has welcomed the efforts of the Senate Committee on Railways regarding the Karachi Circular Railway (KCR), stating that consultations are under way with international partners including the Asian Development Bank.

In a statement, Memon said the provincial government, under the leadership of the Sindh Chief Minister, is fully committed to the completion of the Karachi Circular Railway (KCR), which will be undertaken on a priority basis.

He expressed hope that the federal government would extend its cooperation in removing the hurdles facing the KCR project, adding that the Sindh Mass Transit Authority has been directed to coordinate with Pakistan Railways to expedite progress.

Sharjeel Inam Memon said the KCR would serve as a vital transit facility for Karachi’s 25 million residents. He welcomed the recommendations of the Senate Committee and expressed hope that the existing obstacles would be resolved soon.

