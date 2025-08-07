BML 5.11 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.19%)
Pakistan

42pc kids of META region want to become bloggers: survey

Published August 7, 2025

ISLAMABAD: An international cyber security company has found that 42 percent of children surveyed from Pakistan, Middle East, Turkiye and Africa (META) region would like to become bloggers in the future.

The seriousness of their intentions is evidenced by the fact that 44percent of them are already developing their own blog or working on content for the future, research added.

Kaspersky research findings showed that 53 percent of children surveyed named blogging as dream career when explaining their wish to become a blogger. 46percent of young respondents said that they simply enjoy creating video content. Interestingly, 36 percent stick to the view that blogging is a way to make money without much effort, while 32 percent are prone to choosing blogging because it’s trendy and cool.

Only 16 percent of parents surveyed expressed a clear desire for their children to pursue a career as a blogger. For 44 percent this is acceptable only when the child grows up. And a quarter (25 percent) express unwillingness to have a blogging future for their children.

