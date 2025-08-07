‘FIA has proof of Rs1.12bn money-laundering linked to Bahria Town’: Tarar

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information Attaullah Tarar has revealed that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has unearthed undeniable evidence of Rs1.12 billion worth of money laundering linked to Bahria Town and its owner Malik Riaz.

Speaking in an exclusive briefing, Tarar said the operation was part of an ongoing investigation into illegal financial networks involving hundi, hawala, and money laundering.

According to the minister, FIA’s latest action has exposed a well-organised network through which money was being illegally transferred abroad. “The evidence collected during the raid is sufficient to expose the entire operation,” Tarar stated.

He revealed that Safari Hospital—operated under Bahria Town—was being used as a front office to hide financial records and cash. “Even ambulances were used to secretly move sensitive documents and money,” he added. Bahria Town employees allegedly attempted to destroy evidence, with some records already lost, but most have been secured by FIA.

Tarar disclosed that a ‘Colonel Khalil’, responsible for managing Bahria Town operations, is currently in FIA custody. Two individuals, Imran and Qaiser, were allegedly operating the hundi-hawala network, with confirmed links to Bahria Town’s CFO and Director Finance.

He assured that residents of Bahria Town have nothing to fear, as the crackdown is specifically targeted at those involved in money laundering and illegal financial transactions. “This is not a minor issue—using a hospital and ambulances for criminal financial activities reflects the extent of this network,” Tarar emphasised.

The investigation is progressing rapidly, with authorities having identified the locations of several suspects, and complete evidence has been gathered against them.

Tarar urged the accused to surrender before the law, as the legal process will now take its course.

