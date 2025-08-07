BML 5.11 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.19%)
Pakistan Print 2025-08-07

Talent Fiesta celebrates women’s creativity in Jeddah

Press Release Published August 7, 2025 Updated August 7, 2025 08:39am

JEDDAH: A vibrant celebration of creativity, empowerment, and community unfolded at the Khoshal Restaurant in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, as the Talent Fiesta event brought together a diverse group of talented women under one roof.

Organized to spotlight women’s achievements in various fields, the event witnessed participation from several dynamic individuals, including Sameera Zahid, Sadaf Tahir, Asma Noreen, Suriya Jabeen, Urooj, Asma Ibrahim, Mahira Anees, Noor Ulain, Atifa, Rida Khurram, Sakina Rehman, Fatima Masood, Chef Afshan Mansoor, and Bashayer Khan.

The evening highlighted not only talent but also the power of collaboration, with participants showcasing their skills and connecting through business networking, wellness, and creative expression.

At the heart of the event stood Shagufta Munaf, the Founder and CEO of SM Lumiere. A committed entrepreneur and mentor, Munaf has consistently worked toward creating platforms where women can thrive. Her brand, SM Lumiere, is built on the pillars of beauty, wellness, and empowerment — all of which were reflected in the spirit of the Talent Fiesta.

The audience gave a warm round of applause in honor of Shagufta Munaf, recognizing her vision and dedication in making the event a resounding success.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

