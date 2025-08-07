PTI: 8 MNAs, 4 MPAs, 2 Senators disqualified

ISLAMABAD: Out of 14 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers disqualified by the electoral body in three weeks, 13 legislators have been disqualified under Article 63(1)(h), whereas one lawmaker is disqualified under Article 62 (1)(d)(f) of the Constitution of Pakistan.

The disqualified lawmakers comprised of eight National Assembly Members, four Punjab Assembly legislators and two Senators.

On 15th July, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) disqualified Jamshaid Dasti from his NA seat over “false statements and incorrect declaration” in his nomination papers for last year’s general election.

Dasti was disqualified under Article 62(1)(d)(f) which reads that a person shall not be qualified to be elected or chosen as a member of Parliament unless – they are of good character and “not commonly known as one who violates Islamic injunctions” — and they are “sagacious, righteous, non-profligate, honest and ameen, there being no declaration to the contrary by a court of law.”

The remaining 13 lawmakers, who have been disqualified under Article 63(1)(h), were all convicted by the anti-terrorism courts (ATCs) concerned over their alleged involvement in May 9 riots.

The Article 63(1)(h) states that a person shall be disqualified from being elected or chosen as, and from being a member of the Parliament, if they are, on conviction for any offence involving moral turpitude, sentenced to imprisonment for a term of not less than two years, unless a period of five years has elapsed since their release.

Omar Ayub Khan, Sahibzada Hamid Raza, Rai Haider Ali, Rai Hassan Nawaz, Zartaj Gul, Abdul Latif and Ahmad Chattha are the NA lawmakers disqualified under this law. The four PA legislators are: Ahmad Khan Bhachar, Ansar Iqbal, Junaid Afzal Sahi and Rai Murtaza Iqbal. The two disqualified senators are: Ejaz Chaudhary and Shibli Faraz.

Of them, Khan, Bhachar and Faraz are the respective opposition leaders in the NA, the PA and the Senate.

