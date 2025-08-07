BML 5.11 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.19%)
BOP 14.24 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.96%)
CNERGY 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.37%)
CPHL 84.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-1.55%)
DCL 12.94 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
DGKC 184.00 Increased By ▲ 2.07 (1.14%)
FCCL 50.40 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (1.8%)
FFL 15.78 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.81%)
GCIL 26.70 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.3%)
HUBC 164.01 Increased By ▲ 3.11 (1.93%)
KEL 5.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.31%)
LOTCHEM 21.18 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.47%)
MLCF 85.10 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.82%)
NBP 139.00 Increased By ▲ 12.24 (9.66%)
PAEL 42.75 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.61%)
PIAHCLA 20.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.48%)
PIBTL 10.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.87%)
POWER 15.23 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.99%)
PPL 180.80 Increased By ▲ 3.11 (1.75%)
PREMA 39.99 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
PRL 31.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.09%)
PTC 23.31 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.08%)
SNGP 121.50 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.7%)
SSGC 43.59 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1%)
TELE 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.05%)
TPLP 9.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.81%)
TREET 22.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.18%)
TRG 58.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-1.59%)
WTL 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
BR100 14,856 Increased By 255.2 (1.75%)
BR30 42,344 Increased By 816.4 (1.97%)
KSE100 145,089 Increased By 2051.3 (1.43%)
KSE30 44,713 Increased By 716.4 (1.63%)
Aug 07, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-08-07

PTI: 8 MNAs, 4 MPAs, 2 Senators disqualified

Sardar Sikander Shaheen Published 07 Aug, 2025 05:56am

ISLAMABAD: Out of 14 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers disqualified by the electoral body in three weeks, 13 legislators have been disqualified under Article 63(1)(h), whereas one lawmaker is disqualified under Article 62 (1)(d)(f) of the Constitution of Pakistan.

The disqualified lawmakers comprised of eight National Assembly Members, four Punjab Assembly legislators and two Senators.

On 15th July, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) disqualified Jamshaid Dasti from his NA seat over “false statements and incorrect declaration” in his nomination papers for last year’s general election.

Dasti was disqualified under Article 62(1)(d)(f) which reads that a person shall not be qualified to be elected or chosen as a member of Parliament unless – they are of good character and “not commonly known as one who violates Islamic injunctions” — and they are “sagacious, righteous, non-profligate, honest and ameen, there being no declaration to the contrary by a court of law.”

The remaining 13 lawmakers, who have been disqualified under Article 63(1)(h), were all convicted by the anti-terrorism courts (ATCs) concerned over their alleged involvement in May 9 riots.

The Article 63(1)(h) states that a person shall be disqualified from being elected or chosen as, and from being a member of the Parliament, if they are, on conviction for any offence involving moral turpitude, sentenced to imprisonment for a term of not less than two years, unless a period of five years has elapsed since their release.

Omar Ayub Khan, Sahibzada Hamid Raza, Rai Haider Ali, Rai Hassan Nawaz, Zartaj Gul, Abdul Latif and Ahmad Chattha are the NA lawmakers disqualified under this law. The four PA legislators are: Ahmad Khan Bhachar, Ansar Iqbal, Junaid Afzal Sahi and Rai Murtaza Iqbal. The two disqualified senators are: Ejaz Chaudhary and Shibli Faraz.

Of them, Khan, Bhachar and Faraz are the respective opposition leaders in the NA, the PA and the Senate.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

National Assembly Punjab assembly PTI ECP PTI lawmakers Senators disqualified

Comments

200 characters

PTI: 8 MNAs, 4 MPAs, 2 Senators disqualified

Displaying Raast QR codes at retail outlets by 31st a must

Probe before any arrest: FBR wing legally bound to consult business reps

Oil prices rise on US demand strength, though sanctions uncertainty remains

Recreational clubs no more non-profit bodies: FBR

NE plan, SEC rules: Nepra concerned at proposed amendments

July trade deficit swells 44.16pc YoY

Agri census launched: Number of farm households increases to 11.7m

FD clarifies grant of increase in pension

ADB, APTMA discuss ways to augment textile exports

PM unveils charter for JMC

Read more stories