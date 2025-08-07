NIH announces registration of 19th poliovirus positive case

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Polio Eradication Programme (PPEP), Wednesday, announced registration of 19th poliovirus positive case in the country as regional reference laboratory for polio eradication at the National Institute of Health (NIH) has confirmed a new case of polio from District Lakki Marwat in south Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK).

The case involves a 5-month-old child from Union Council Sulemankhel of District Lakki Marwat making it the third case of the district and the 12th poliovirus case detected from the KPK this year, bringing the total number of polio cases in Pakistan in 2025 to 19.

The continued detection of polio cases highlights the ongoing threat to children, especially in areas with low vaccine acceptance. During 2025 five poliovirus positive cases are reported from Sindh and one apiece from Punjab and Gilgit-Baltistan (G-B). This year, three cases each have been reported from District Bannu and Lakki Marwat, two each from Tank and North Waziristan districts; one each from Torgha, DI Khan. In Sindh, one each polio cases has been reported from Badin, Larkana, Kambar, Thatta and Umer Kot districts, while one case was reported in District Mandi Bahauddin of Punjab and one case was reported from District Diamer of G-B.

In 2024, Pakistan has reported a total of 74 polio cases, of which, 27 in Balochistan, 23 in KPK, 22 in Sindh, and one each in Punjab and Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).

According to health professionals, to eradicate poliovirus from the country, the federal and provincial authorities besides, polio vaccination drive should start cleaning sewerage as wild poliovirus is spreading through the sewerage.

It is crucial for communities to understand that poliovirus can re-emerge wherever immunity gaps persist. Every unvaccinated child remains vulnerable and can also contribute to the spread of the virus.

Polio is a highly infectious and incurable disease that can cause lifelong paralysis. The only effective protection is through repeated doses of the oral polio vaccine (OPV) for every child under five during each campaign, along with the timely completion of all essential immunisations. Despite significant improvements in the quality of polio vaccination campaigns nationwide, the southern districts of KPK remain a key area of concern due to restricted access and operational challenges in conducting house-to-house vaccination. These barriers continue to hinder immunisation efforts in southern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, leaving thousands of children unvaccinated.

Over the past year, the Pakistan PEI has achieved significant progress. Since September 2024, six high-quality immunisation campaigns, including four nationwide campaigns, have successfully reached over 45 million children each. The National Emergency Operations Centre is planning to conduct two nationwide and one sub-national campaign between September and December 2025, besides targeted campaigns in selected high-risk districts. These sustained efforts are essential to interrupt poliovirus transmission and protect children across the country.

The next polio vaccination campaign in Pakistan will begin on 1st September, with a special focus on high-risk and priority areas, including south Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The campaign aims to vaccinate all children under the age of five, quickly boosting their immunity and closing any gaps. Parents and caregivers are strongly encouraged to ensure their children receive polio drops during this important campaign to help protect them from lifelong paralysis.

Polio eradication is a collective responsibility that requires unified efforts at all levels. While dedicated frontline polio workers continue to deliver life-saving vaccines, it is equally critical for parents and caregivers to ensure their children receive every dose of the polio vaccine. Communities must play an active role by supporting vaccination efforts, dispelling misinformation, and encouraging others to protect their children through timely immunisation.

