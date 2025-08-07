Pak-Türkiye navies hold first-ever bilateral Special Forces’ drill

KARACHI: Pakistan and Türkiye’s Special Naval Forces conducted the first-ever joint bilateral military exercise in Karachi, according to the statement released by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The joint drills mark a significant milestone in defence cooperation between the two countries, both of which share longstanding naval ties.

The drill included a series of complex operations on land and at sea, featuring military actions in urban areas and demonstrations of tactical manoeuvres. The exercise featured a diverse range of coordinated training activities. These included combat firing techniques, amphibious operations, and military manoeuvres in urban terrain.

Close combat training and amphibious drills were conducted in coastal areas, validating the operational readiness of both navies. Convoy escorting drills and live firing scenarios were also carried out to enhance tactical coordination and combat preparedness in littoral environments.

The primary objective of the exercise was to strengthen joint preparedness and refine operational strategies for coastal operations. It aimed to improve interoperability and coordination between the two naval forces.

Officials from both countries hailed the exercise as a milestone in bilateral military ties, underscoring their shared commitment to regional peace and stability through collaborative defence initiatives.

The exercise reaffirmed Pakistan and Turkiye’s mutual commitment to maintaining peace and security in the region through continued collaborative training efforts and high-level naval engagement.