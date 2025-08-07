BML 5.11 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.19%)
BOP 14.24 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.96%)
CNERGY 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.37%)
CPHL 84.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-1.55%)
DCL 12.94 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
DGKC 184.00 Increased By ▲ 2.07 (1.14%)
FCCL 50.40 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (1.8%)
FFL 15.78 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.81%)
GCIL 26.70 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.3%)
HUBC 164.01 Increased By ▲ 3.11 (1.93%)
KEL 5.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.31%)
LOTCHEM 21.18 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.47%)
MLCF 85.10 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.82%)
NBP 139.00 Increased By ▲ 12.24 (9.66%)
PAEL 42.75 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.61%)
PIAHCLA 20.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.48%)
PIBTL 10.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.87%)
POWER 15.23 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.99%)
PPL 180.80 Increased By ▲ 3.11 (1.75%)
PREMA 39.99 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
PRL 31.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.09%)
PTC 23.31 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.08%)
SNGP 121.50 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.7%)
SSGC 43.59 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1%)
TELE 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.05%)
TPLP 9.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.81%)
TREET 22.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.18%)
TRG 58.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-1.59%)
WTL 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
BR100 14,856 Increased By 255.2 (1.75%)
BR30 42,344 Increased By 816.4 (1.97%)
KSE100 145,089 Increased By 2051.3 (1.43%)
KSE30 44,713 Increased By 716.4 (1.63%)
Pakistan Print 2025-08-07

Pak-Türkiye navies hold first-ever bilateral Special Forces’ drill

NNI Published 07 Aug, 2025 05:56am

KARACHI: Pakistan and Türkiye’s Special Naval Forces conducted the first-ever joint bilateral military exercise in Karachi, according to the statement released by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The joint drills mark a significant milestone in defence cooperation between the two countries, both of which share longstanding naval ties.

The drill included a series of complex operations on land and at sea, featuring military actions in urban areas and demonstrations of tactical manoeuvres. The exercise featured a diverse range of coordinated training activities. These included combat firing techniques, amphibious operations, and military manoeuvres in urban terrain.

Close combat training and amphibious drills were conducted in coastal areas, validating the operational readiness of both navies. Convoy escorting drills and live firing scenarios were also carried out to enhance tactical coordination and combat preparedness in littoral environments.

The primary objective of the exercise was to strengthen joint preparedness and refine operational strategies for coastal operations. It aimed to improve interoperability and coordination between the two naval forces.

Officials from both countries hailed the exercise as a milestone in bilateral military ties, underscoring their shared commitment to regional peace and stability through collaborative defence initiatives.

The exercise reaffirmed Pakistan and Turkiye’s mutual commitment to maintaining peace and security in the region through continued collaborative training efforts and high-level naval engagement.

ISPR Republic of Türkiye

