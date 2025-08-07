Success in ‘Nuclear Science Olympiad’: CM felicitates Pakistani students

LAHORE: “Talented students raised prestige of the dear homeland by winning gold, silver and bronze medals in international scientific competition,” said Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, while congratulating Pakistani students on their brilliant success in International Nuclear Science Olympiad.

She added, “Pakistan has a bright future in nuclear science and other modern sciences. Talented students proved that Pakistani youth can create new history on global horizon.”

