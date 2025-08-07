BML 5.11 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.19%)
BOP 14.24 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.96%)
CNERGY 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.37%)
CPHL 84.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-1.55%)
DCL 12.94 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
DGKC 184.00 Increased By ▲ 2.07 (1.14%)
FCCL 50.40 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (1.8%)
FFL 15.78 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.81%)
GCIL 26.70 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.3%)
HUBC 164.01 Increased By ▲ 3.11 (1.93%)
KEL 5.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.31%)
LOTCHEM 21.18 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.47%)
MLCF 85.10 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.82%)
NBP 139.00 Increased By ▲ 12.24 (9.66%)
PAEL 42.75 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.61%)
PIAHCLA 20.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.48%)
PIBTL 10.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.87%)
POWER 15.23 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.99%)
PPL 180.80 Increased By ▲ 3.11 (1.75%)
PREMA 39.99 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
PRL 31.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.09%)
PTC 23.31 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.08%)
SNGP 121.50 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.7%)
SSGC 43.59 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1%)
TELE 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.05%)
TPLP 9.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.81%)
TREET 22.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.18%)
TRG 58.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-1.59%)
WTL 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
BR100 14,856 Increased By 255.2 (1.75%)
BR30 42,344 Increased By 816.4 (1.97%)
KSE100 145,089 Increased By 2051.3 (1.43%)
KSE30 44,713 Increased By 716.4 (1.63%)
Pakistan Print 2025-08-07

‘Apni Chhat Apna Ghar’ project: CM fulfils promise of providing homes in six months

Muhammad Saleem Published 07 Aug, 2025 05:56am

LAHORE: Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said, “Apni Chhat Apna Ghar project has become an unmatched government project in terms of completion, quality and speed in a record time.”

The CM added, “The Punjab government has set a new record in the history of Pakistan by building 62,500 houses in six months. Interest-free loans of more than Rs 74 billion have been given under 05-10 marla Apni Chhat Apna Ghar scheme.”

The chief minister said, “Public has also set a record of 99.9 percent recovery in loan repayment. Both loan instalments have been released to more than 37,000 families. More than 52,000 houses are under construction.”

It may be noted that the CM had promised the people to provide them one lakh houses every year.

The Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said, “Target of building one lakh houses will be achieved in December this year.”

She reached Expo Center Lahore to launch a new phase of “Apni Chhat Apna Ghar” scheme, under which Punjab government will also provide land, besides building houses on it.

