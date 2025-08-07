‘Apni Chhat Apna Ghar’ project: CM fulfils promise of providing homes in six months

LAHORE: Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said, “Apni Chhat Apna Ghar project has become an unmatched government project in terms of completion, quality and speed in a record time.”

The CM added, “The Punjab government has set a new record in the history of Pakistan by building 62,500 houses in six months. Interest-free loans of more than Rs 74 billion have been given under 05-10 marla Apni Chhat Apna Ghar scheme.”

The chief minister said, “Public has also set a record of 99.9 percent recovery in loan repayment. Both loan instalments have been released to more than 37,000 families. More than 52,000 houses are under construction.”

It may be noted that the CM had promised the people to provide them one lakh houses every year.

The Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said, “Target of building one lakh houses will be achieved in December this year.”

She reached Expo Center Lahore to launch a new phase of “Apni Chhat Apna Ghar” scheme, under which Punjab government will also provide land, besides building houses on it.

