BML 5.11 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.19%)
BOP 14.24 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.96%)
CNERGY 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.37%)
CPHL 84.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-1.55%)
DCL 12.94 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
DGKC 184.00 Increased By ▲ 2.07 (1.14%)
FCCL 50.40 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (1.8%)
FFL 15.78 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.81%)
GCIL 26.70 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.3%)
HUBC 164.01 Increased By ▲ 3.11 (1.93%)
KEL 5.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.31%)
LOTCHEM 21.18 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.47%)
MLCF 85.10 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.82%)
NBP 139.00 Increased By ▲ 12.24 (9.66%)
PAEL 42.75 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.61%)
PIAHCLA 20.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.48%)
PIBTL 10.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.87%)
POWER 15.23 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.99%)
PPL 180.80 Increased By ▲ 3.11 (1.75%)
PREMA 39.99 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
PRL 31.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.09%)
PTC 23.31 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.08%)
SNGP 121.50 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.7%)
SSGC 43.59 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1%)
TELE 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.05%)
TPLP 9.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.81%)
TREET 22.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.18%)
TRG 58.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-1.59%)
WTL 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
BR100 14,856 Increased By 255.2 (1.75%)
BR30 42,344 Increased By 816.4 (1.97%)
KSE100 145,089 Increased By 2051.3 (1.43%)
KSE30 44,713 Increased By 716.4 (1.63%)
Pakistan Print 2025-08-07

Kashmir cause: JI says efforts will continue

Recorder Report Published 07 Aug, 2025 05:56am

LAHORE: Secretary General Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan Ameerul Azim has said that Jamaat-e-Islami will continue its efforts for the Kashmir cause. He said that right to self-determination of Kashmiris is inevitable for durable peace in the region.

Ameerul Azim was taking to the delegation of Kashmir welfare organization Relief Organization for Kashmiri Muslims at Mansoorah. The delegation included former emir JI Azad Kashmir Abdul Rashid Turabi, Relief Organization for Kashmiri Muslims Chairman Nazir Ahmed Qureshi, Vice Chairman Sanaullah Dar, Secretary General Raja Khalid Mahmood Khan and project manager Ahmed Hussain.

The delegation during meeting with Ameerul Azim informed him about different aspects of Kashmir and Kashmiri refugees. Relief Organization for Kashmiri Muslims delegation also held meeting with Emir JI Pakistan Engineer Hafiz Naeemur Rehman and Deputy Secretary General JI Syed Waqas Anjum Jafri at Mansoorah.

According to the press release issued by the Relief Organization for Kashmiri Muslims, the delegation of the organization has started the fundraising campaign for freedom movement of Kashmir and Kashmiri refugees present in Pakistan. Initially this delegation visited Sialkot and met with the Jamaat-e-Islami district leaders, office-bearers of Alkhidmat Foundation and business community. This delegation will also visit Karachi for further moving this process.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

