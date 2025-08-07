Kashmir cause: JI says efforts will continue

LAHORE: Secretary General Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan Ameerul Azim has said that Jamaat-e-Islami will continue its efforts for the Kashmir cause. He said that right to self-determination of Kashmiris is inevitable for durable peace in the region.

Ameerul Azim was taking to the delegation of Kashmir welfare organization Relief Organization for Kashmiri Muslims at Mansoorah. The delegation included former emir JI Azad Kashmir Abdul Rashid Turabi, Relief Organization for Kashmiri Muslims Chairman Nazir Ahmed Qureshi, Vice Chairman Sanaullah Dar, Secretary General Raja Khalid Mahmood Khan and project manager Ahmed Hussain.

The delegation during meeting with Ameerul Azim informed him about different aspects of Kashmir and Kashmiri refugees. Relief Organization for Kashmiri Muslims delegation also held meeting with Emir JI Pakistan Engineer Hafiz Naeemur Rehman and Deputy Secretary General JI Syed Waqas Anjum Jafri at Mansoorah.

According to the press release issued by the Relief Organization for Kashmiri Muslims, the delegation of the organization has started the fundraising campaign for freedom movement of Kashmir and Kashmiri refugees present in Pakistan. Initially this delegation visited Sialkot and met with the Jamaat-e-Islami district leaders, office-bearers of Alkhidmat Foundation and business community. This delegation will also visit Karachi for further moving this process.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025