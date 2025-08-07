BML 5.11 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.19%)
Sports Print 2025-08-07

T20I bowler Sadia Iqbal earns Category-A contract

Recorder Report Published 07 Aug, 2025 05:56am

LAHORE: Sadia Iqbal, currently ranked at the top of ICC T20I bowling rankings, has been awarded a Category-A central contract, as the Pakistan Cricket Board announces the Women’s Central Contracts for the 2025-26 season.

To encourage young and budding cricketers, the PCB has also introduced an ‘E’ category, designated as the Emerging category.

Two players – Eyman Fatima (uncapped) and Shawaal Zulfiqar (three ODIs, seven T20Is) are part of the Emerging category.

Both players are members of the Ireland-bound Pakistan women’s squad, which is set to play three T20Is from 6 to 10 August in Dublin. Also, both players were part of the inaugural edition of the ICC Women’s Under-19 World Cup held in South Africa in January 2023.

A total of 20 players have been awarded contracts across five categories, with 10 players placed in Category-D.

The contracts, which run from 1st July 2025 to 30th June 2026, see a substantial 50-per cent increase across all categories in player retainers. The contracts were finalised by the women’s selection committee in consultation with head coach Muhammad Wasim.

Over the next 12 months, the Pakistan women’s team will feature in two ICC events – ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup (September-October 2025) and the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup (June 2026), in addition to playing bilateral series at home and away.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

