Pakistan Mart Project to connect local products with global markets: DG NLC

LAHORE: The Pakistan Mart project is a revolutionary initiative that will serve as a modern and comprehensive platform to connect Pakistani products with global markets.

These views were expressed by Major General Farrukh Shehzad, Director General of the National Logistics Cell (NLC), during a presentation at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry.

President of the Lahore Chamber Mian Abuzar Shad, Vice President Shahid Nazir Chaudhry, CEO of DP World Dubai Abdullah Hashmi, Fakhar e Alam, LCCI Executive Committee Members Karamat Ali Awan and Imran Saleemi also spoke on the occasion.

DG NLC said that Pakistan Mart will prove to be a game-changer as it would boost Pakistani exports, ensure direct access to international markets and enhance the global identity of the “Made in Pakistan” brand. He added that the state-of-the-art facility will be located in the heart of Dubai’s commercial hub and offer easy access to key regions including the Middle East, Africa, South America and beyond, enable exporters to connect directly with buyers and eliminating middlemen.

Major General Farrukh Shehzad said that the project is being jointly executed by NLC and DP World, leveraging their combined strengths to deliver a high-impact outcome.

LCCI President said that such initiatives are the need of the hour to provide Pakistani industrialists and exporters with world-class facilities. He said that Pakistan Mart could serve as a global launching pad for Pakistan’s small and medium enterprises. He hoped that the project would not only strengthen Pakistan’s economy but also significantly promote the country’s positive image on the international stage.

LCCI Vice President Shahid Chaudhry said that the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry, in collaboration with NLC, is ready to organize informational sessions on the Pakistan Mart project to raise awareness among its members and guide them on how to benefit from this opportunity.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025