BML 5.11 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.19%)
BOP 14.24 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.96%)
CNERGY 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.37%)
CPHL 84.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-1.55%)
DCL 12.94 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
DGKC 184.00 Increased By ▲ 2.07 (1.14%)
FCCL 50.40 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (1.8%)
FFL 15.78 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.81%)
GCIL 26.70 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.3%)
HUBC 164.01 Increased By ▲ 3.11 (1.93%)
KEL 5.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.31%)
LOTCHEM 21.18 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.47%)
MLCF 85.10 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.82%)
NBP 139.00 Increased By ▲ 12.24 (9.66%)
PAEL 42.75 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.61%)
PIAHCLA 20.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.48%)
PIBTL 10.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.87%)
POWER 15.23 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.99%)
PPL 180.80 Increased By ▲ 3.11 (1.75%)
PREMA 39.99 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
PRL 31.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.09%)
PTC 23.31 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.08%)
SNGP 121.50 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.7%)
SSGC 43.59 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1%)
TELE 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.05%)
TPLP 9.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.81%)
TREET 22.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.18%)
TRG 58.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-1.59%)
WTL 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
BR100 14,856 Increased By 255.2 (1.75%)
BR30 42,344 Increased By 816.4 (1.97%)
KSE100 145,089 Increased By 2051.3 (1.43%)
KSE30 44,713 Increased By 716.4 (1.63%)
Aug 07, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-08-07

PCJCCI, Pakpattan chamber discuss areas of cooperation under CPEC

Recorder Report Published August 7, 2025 Updated August 7, 2025 07:12am

LAHORE: The Pakistan-China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) welcomed a delegation from the Pakpattan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI) in Lahore, marking a significant step toward regional economic collaboration and enhanced Chinese engagement in emerging business regions of Pakistan.

The delegation was led by Dewan Muhammad Azmat Mehmood Chishti, President of the Pakpattan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, accompanied by senior members Tanveer Ather Hussain Bukhari and Khalid Raffique Chaudhry.

The agenda focused on exploring opportunities for Chinese support to strengthen business infrastructure in Pakpattan and identifying areas of cooperation between the two chambers under the broader framework of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Zafar Iqbal, Acting President PCJCCI stated that PCJCCI is committed to extending its network beyond major urban centers to support the untapped potential in Pakistan’s regional economies.

Pakpattan, with its rich agricultural base and growing SME sector, holds promising opportunities for collaboration with Chinese enterprises. Our aim is to build bridges between regional chambers and Chinese investors. We believe Pakpattan can benefit greatly from targeted training, technology transfer, and project-specific investment linkages.

Dewan Muhammad Azmat Mehmood Chishti, President PCCI highlighted the strategic importance of Pakpattan in agriculture, food processing, and textile value chains. He emphasised that Pakpattan’s agri-based economy, especially its wheat, rice, cotton, and dairy production, presents viable opportunities for joint ventures with Chinese companies, particularly in agro-technology, food packaging, and value-added processing.

He expressed a strong desire to see Pakpattan actively integrated into PCJCCI’s national and international programmes, including future trade delegations to China, regional investment forums, and co-hosted industrial exhibitions.

Khalid Raffique Choudhry proposed the initiation of joint capacity-building programmes, particularly in product development, export readiness, and Chinese business culture orientation for local SMEs. Additionally, he recommended identifying pilot projects in collaboration with Chinese investors, such as setting up cold storage facilities, drip irrigation systems, or small-scale textile units using Chinese machinery and know-how.

Salahuddin Hanif, Secretary General PCJCCI discussed the possibility of organizing a “Pakpattan-China Investment Roundtable” under PCJCCI’s facilitation, which would invite Chinese companies with interest in rural industrial development, agri-tech, and textile machinery to engage with entrepreneurs and stakeholders from Pakpattan.

Both chambers agreed to collaborate on several initiatives, including entrepreneur training programmes, industry-specific matchmaking events, and the development of proposals for Chinese investment in agro-industrial and light engineering sectors in South Punjab.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

CPEC PCJCCI SME Sector Zafar Iqbal Pakpattan Chamber

Comments

200 characters

PCJCCI, Pakpattan chamber discuss areas of cooperation under CPEC

Displaying Raast QR codes at retail outlets by 31st a must

Probe before any arrest: FBR wing legally bound to consult business reps

Oil prices rise on US demand strength, though sanctions uncertainty remains

Recreational clubs no more non-profit bodies: FBR

NE plan, SEC rules: Nepra concerned at proposed amendments

July trade deficit swells 44.16pc YoY

Agri census launched: Number of farm households increases to 11.7m

FD clarifies grant of increase in pension

ADB, APTMA discuss ways to augment textile exports

PM unveils charter for JMC

Read more stories