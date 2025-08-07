BML 5.11 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.19%)
BOP 14.24 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.96%)
CNERGY 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.37%)
CPHL 84.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-1.55%)
DCL 12.94 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
DGKC 184.00 Increased By ▲ 2.07 (1.14%)
FCCL 50.40 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (1.8%)
FFL 15.78 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.81%)
GCIL 26.70 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.3%)
HUBC 164.01 Increased By ▲ 3.11 (1.93%)
KEL 5.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.31%)
LOTCHEM 21.18 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.47%)
MLCF 85.10 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.82%)
NBP 139.00 Increased By ▲ 12.24 (9.66%)
PAEL 42.75 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.61%)
PIAHCLA 20.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.48%)
PIBTL 10.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.87%)
POWER 15.23 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.99%)
PPL 180.80 Increased By ▲ 3.11 (1.75%)
PREMA 39.99 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
PRL 31.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.09%)
PTC 23.31 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.08%)
SNGP 121.50 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.7%)
SSGC 43.59 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1%)
TELE 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.05%)
TPLP 9.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.81%)
TREET 22.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.18%)
TRG 58.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-1.59%)
WTL 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
BR100 14,856 Increased By 255.2 (1.75%)
BR30 42,344 Increased By 816.4 (1.97%)
KSE100 145,089 Increased By 2051.3 (1.43%)
KSE30 44,713 Increased By 716.4 (1.63%)
Aug 07, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-08-07

MCB Bank delivers Rs58.06bn PBT in H1CY25

Press Release Published August 7, 2025 Updated August 7, 2025 07:19am

LAHORE: The Board of Directors of MCB Bank Limited (MCB), in its meeting held under the chairmanship of Mian Mohammad Mansha, reviewed the Bank’s performance and approved the condensed interim financial statements for the half year ended June 30, 2025.

The Board declared a second interim cash dividend of Rs 9.00 per share (90pc), in addition to the 90 percent dividend paid earlier, bringing the total cash dividend for H1 2025 to 180 percent.

MCB Bank reported a profit before tax (PBT) of Rs 58.06 billion for the six months ended June 30, 2025. Profit after tax (PAT) stood at Rs 27.31 billion, translating into earnings per share (EPS) of Rs 23.04 versus Rs 26.95 in H1 2024. The decline in net profitability also reflects a four percent increase in the effective tax rate compared to H1 2024. On a consolidated basis, the Bank posted a PBT of Rs 62.5 billion. These results highlight MCB’s prudent balance sheet management, focus on core banking operations, and commitment to disciplined risk governance.

Net interest income declined by 5 percent year-on-year, primarily due to margin compression following a downward revision in the policy rate. However, this impact was partially offset by the Bank’s strategic focus on no-cost deposit mobilization, which led to a strong 27 percent growth in current deposits.

Non-markup income decreased by 4 percent to Rs 17.5 billion. Fee and commission income declined by 13 percent to Rs 9.8 billion, primarily due to intensified competition in the routing of foreign currency remittances through MCB’s channels. Foreign exchange income remained stable at Rs 4.9 billion, while dividend income posted a significant increase of 55 percent, reaching Rs 2.6 billion. The Bank continued to benefit from the momentum gained in digital banking, with card-related income rising by 18 percent.

Operating expenses increased by 18 percent year-on-year, primarily driven by investments in talent, technology and marketing. However, the cost-to-income ratio summed at 38.05 percent, reflecting disciplined financial management while continuing to invest in innovation and talent development.

On the balance sheet side, MCB Bank’s total assets grew by 25 percent to Rs 3.38 trillion, supported by a 78 percent increase in investments. Gross advances declined by 36 percent, reflecting a prudent lending approach in response to prevailing macroeconomic challenges. Asset quality remained strong, with non-performing loans at Rs 52.0 billion, infection ratio at 7.42 percent, and coverage ratio maintained at 91.71 percent.

Deposits grew to Rs 2.23 trillion, with a historic Rs 256 billion increase in current deposits, reflecting the Bank’s continued focus on cost-effective deposit mobilization. This shift in deposit mix helped reduce the domestic cost of deposits to 5.23 percent, down significantly from 10.76 percent in H1 2024. The Bank reported Return on Assets (RoA) of 1.80 percent and Return on Equity (RoE) of 23.66 percent, with Book Value per Share at Rs 197.84.

MCB continued to play a leading role in the remittance business, processing USD 2,303 million in home remittances during H1 2025, an increase of 16.7 percent over the corresponding period last year. The Bank remains a key partner in supporting the State Bank of Pakistan’s efforts to promote formal remittance channels and drive financial inclusion across the country.

The Bank maintained a strong capital position, with Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) at 19.61 percent and Common Equity Tier-1 (CET1) at 15.26 percent, well above the regulatory thresholds. Liquidity buffers also remained robust, with Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) at 260.71 percent and Net Stable Funding Ratio (NSFR) at 155.73 percent.

The Bank’s credit ratings were reaffirmed by the Pakistan Credit Rating Agency (PACRA) at “AAA” for long-term and “A1+” for short-term through its notification dated June 23, 2025.

Despite external challenges, MCB Bank remains firmly positioned for long-term growth, backed by its prudent risk management practices, strong capital and liquidity buffers, and a continued emphasis on digital transformation and customer-centric innovation. The Bank’s strategic focus on operational excellence, cost efficiency, and value creation for all stakeholders remains unchanged.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

MCB bank banking sector MCB Bank MCB Bank Limited MCB’s profit before tax Mian Mohammad Mansha MCB PBT

Comments

200 characters

MCB Bank delivers Rs58.06bn PBT in H1CY25

Displaying Raast QR codes at retail outlets by 31st a must

Probe before any arrest: FBR wing legally bound to consult business reps

Oil prices rise on US demand strength, though sanctions uncertainty remains

Recreational clubs no more non-profit bodies: FBR

NE plan, SEC rules: Nepra concerned at proposed amendments

July trade deficit swells 44.16pc YoY

Agri census launched: Number of farm households increases to 11.7m

FD clarifies grant of increase in pension

ADB, APTMA discuss ways to augment textile exports

PM unveils charter for JMC

Read more stories