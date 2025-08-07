BML 5.11 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.19%)
BOP 14.24 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.96%)
CNERGY 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.37%)
CPHL 84.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-1.55%)
DCL 12.94 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
DGKC 184.00 Increased By ▲ 2.07 (1.14%)
FCCL 50.40 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (1.8%)
FFL 15.78 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.81%)
GCIL 26.70 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.3%)
HUBC 164.01 Increased By ▲ 3.11 (1.93%)
KEL 5.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.31%)
LOTCHEM 21.18 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.47%)
MLCF 85.10 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.82%)
NBP 139.00 Increased By ▲ 12.24 (9.66%)
PAEL 42.75 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.61%)
PIAHCLA 20.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.48%)
PIBTL 10.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.87%)
POWER 15.23 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.99%)
PPL 180.80 Increased By ▲ 3.11 (1.75%)
PREMA 39.99 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
PRL 31.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.09%)
PTC 23.31 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.08%)
SNGP 121.50 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.7%)
SSGC 43.59 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1%)
TELE 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.05%)
TPLP 9.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.81%)
TREET 22.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.18%)
TRG 58.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-1.59%)
WTL 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
BR100 14,856 Increased By 255.2 (1.75%)
BR30 42,344 Increased By 816.4 (1.97%)
KSE100 145,089 Increased By 2051.3 (1.43%)
KSE30 44,713 Increased By 716.4 (1.63%)
Pakistan Print 2025-08-07

CM monitors road test: Punjab set to start latest SRT train

Recorder Report Published 07 Aug, 2025 08:26am

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif had a trial trip in Pakistan’s first urban electric train, Super Autonomous Rapid Transit (SRT).

She personally monitored the road test of “Super Autonomous Rapid Transit” (SRT) from Main Ali Town to Muslim Town. She inspected the SRT, and reviewed its various facilities. The CM was briefed in detail by Minister for Transport Bilal Akbar about the SRT.

The Chief Minister also reviewed road test drive of the SRT, and checked running of SRT amidst normal traffic. People on Raiwind Road and Canal Road expressed happiness after seeing the ‘Super Autonomous Rapid Transit (SRT)’, which is being run successfully in Turkey, China and other countries.

She was apprised, “In Abu Dhabi, 03 bogies of “Super Autonomous Rapid Transit”, against a capacity of 04, have been installed. Norco International’s latest SRT has a capacity of 320 passengers. The first complete e-train “Super Autonomous Rapid Transit” can travel 40 kilometres after a single charge.” She was also briefed, “Super Autonomous Rapid Transit (SRT) will have air conditioning and other facilities. It will reduce environmental pollution, and will improve traffic on roads.”

The CM said, “People of Punjab are now waiting for good news every day. Beauty of Lahore will be doubled with the running of SRT. Good news of SRT is also coming to Gujranwala and Faisalabad.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

