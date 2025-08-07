BML 5.11 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.19%)
BOP 14.24 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.96%)
CNERGY 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.37%)
CPHL 84.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-1.55%)
DCL 12.94 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
DGKC 184.00 Increased By ▲ 2.07 (1.14%)
FCCL 50.40 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (1.8%)
FFL 15.78 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.81%)
GCIL 26.70 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.3%)
HUBC 164.01 Increased By ▲ 3.11 (1.93%)
KEL 5.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.31%)
LOTCHEM 21.18 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.47%)
MLCF 85.10 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.82%)
NBP 139.00 Increased By ▲ 12.24 (9.66%)
PAEL 42.75 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.61%)
PIAHCLA 20.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.48%)
PIBTL 10.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.87%)
POWER 15.23 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.99%)
PPL 180.80 Increased By ▲ 3.11 (1.75%)
PREMA 39.99 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
PRL 31.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.09%)
PTC 23.31 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.08%)
SNGP 121.50 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.7%)
SSGC 43.59 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1%)
TELE 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.05%)
TPLP 9.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.81%)
TREET 22.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.18%)
TRG 58.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-1.59%)
WTL 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
BR100 14,856 Increased By 255.2 (1.75%)
BR30 42,344 Increased By 816.4 (1.97%)
KSE100 145,089 Increased By 2051.3 (1.43%)
KSE30 44,713 Increased By 716.4 (1.63%)
Aug 07, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World Print 2025-08-07

Tens of thousands evacuated as torrential rains drench south China

AFP Published 07 Aug, 2025 05:56am

BEIJING: Tens of thousands of people have been evacuated as heavy rains batter southern China, flooding homes and triggering landslides, state media said on Wednesday.

Torrential downpours have drenched southern Guangdong province, with a landslide in its capital Guangzhou trapping 14 people, state broadcaster CCTV said. One person was later confirmed dead, it said.

More than 75,000 people in Guangdong had been evacuated by noon on Wednesday, CCTV said during its evening news broadcast.

CCTV footage showed people wading in waist-deep water and a group clinging to a submerged car.

Heavy rains also flooded residential neighbourhoods and shops in nearby Guangxi province, CCTV said.

Authorities activated an emergency response in Guangdong on Wednesday due to severe flooding, according to China’s emergency management ministry.

The government is also allocating 100 million yuan ($14 million) toward the recovery in Guangdong, Beijing’s top economic planner said.

Continuous rainfall and flooding in multiple areas across the province had caused “heavy casualties and property losses”, the National Reform and Development Commission said in a statement Wednesday.

Of the 14 people trapped by a landslide that hit Guangzhou’s Dayuan village at around 8:30 am, seven had been rescued and were “not in immediate danger”, CCTV said.

The body of an eighth person was recovered later on Wednesday evening, CCTV said. Rescue efforts were continuing, it said.

Footage on CCTV showed orange-suited rescuers standing on a large pile of debris, which appeared to be a collapsed building.

China rains

Comments

200 characters

Tens of thousands evacuated as torrential rains drench south China

Displaying Raast QR codes at retail outlets by 31st a must

Probe before any arrest: FBR wing legally bound to consult business reps

Oil prices rise on US demand strength, though sanctions uncertainty remains

Recreational clubs no more non-profit bodies: FBR

NE plan, SEC rules: Nepra concerned at proposed amendments

July trade deficit swells 44.16pc YoY

Agri census launched: Number of farm households increases to 11.7m

FD clarifies grant of increase in pension

ADB, APTMA discuss ways to augment textile exports

PM unveils charter for JMC

Read more stories